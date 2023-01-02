Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Madison County Tournament 1st Round

Lapel 76, Anderson Prep 39

--Br. Judge (L) 25 points

Liberty Christian 88, Alexandria 50

--Anderson (LC) 22 points

--Cuneo (A) 15 points

Frankton 52, Elwood 30

--Bates (F) 11 points, 5 assists

--Reese (E) 14 points

Anderson 79, Pendleton Heights 72 (OT)

--Wilson (PH) 21 points

Girls Basketball

Madison County Tournament First Round

Lapel 67, Anderson Prep 22

--Poynter (L) 18 points

Frankton 66, Elwood 14

--Collins (F) 13 points

--Shannon (E) 6 points, 6 rebounds

Pendleton Heights 56, Anderson 33

--W. Warfel (PH) 17 points, 6 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 54, Union (Modoc) 26

Tuesday's Results

Girls Basketball

Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37

Boys Swimming

Elwood 68, Liberty Christian 10

Oak Hill 109, Pendleton Heights 77

Girls Swimming

Elwood 120, Liberty Christian 29

Pendleton Heights 103, Oak Hill 83

