Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Madison County Tournament 1st Round
Lapel 76, Anderson Prep 39
--Br. Judge (L) 25 points
Liberty Christian 88, Alexandria 50
--Anderson (LC) 22 points
--Cuneo (A) 15 points
Frankton 52, Elwood 30
--Bates (F) 11 points, 5 assists
--Reese (E) 14 points
Anderson 79, Pendleton Heights 72 (OT)
--Wilson (PH) 21 points
Girls Basketball
Madison County Tournament First Round
Lapel 67, Anderson Prep 22
--Poynter (L) 18 points
Frankton 66, Elwood 14
--Collins (F) 13 points
--Shannon (E) 6 points, 6 rebounds
Pendleton Heights 56, Anderson 33
--W. Warfel (PH) 17 points, 6 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 54, Union (Modoc) 26
Tuesday's Results
Girls Basketball
Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37
Boys Swimming
Elwood 68, Liberty Christian 10
Oak Hill 109, Pendleton Heights 77
Girls Swimming
Elwood 120, Liberty Christian 29
Pendleton Heights 103, Oak Hill 83