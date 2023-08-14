Monday's Results
Girls Soccer
Lapel 2, Tipton 1
--Love (L) goal
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-9)
Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-18)
Lapel 3, Frankton 2 (25-23, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12)
--Sperry (F) 25 kills, 26 assists
--Paska (L) 19 kills, 8 aces
Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-16)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Tri-Central 4, Lapel 0
Anderson 7, Liberty Christian 0
Boys Tennis
Frankton 5, Eastern 0
--1S S. Barr (F) def Laubenstein (E) 7-5, 6-4
--2S M. Barr (F) def Lindsay (E) 7-5, 6-4
--3S Hartley (F) def Farkas (E) 6-1, 6-2
--1D Alexander/Hobbs (F) def Cloum/Torivo (E) 6-1, 6-2
--2D Miller/Birch (F) def Rogers/Atherton (E) 6-3, 6-3
Elwood 4, Hamilton Heights 1
Boys Cross Country
Aaron Stephenson Memorial Invitational (at Lapel)--Wapahani 25, Lapel 30, Alexandria 79
--C. Smith (Lapel) 2nd
--H. Smith (Frankton) 5th
--Gibson (Alexandria) 14th
--Capshaw (Elwood) 16th
Ethan Cheesman Memorial Run (at Union)--Muncie Central 36, Cowan 45, Daleville 63, Anderson Prep 76
--Settlemyer (APA) 10th
--N. Colvin (D) 11th
Girls Cross Country
Aaron Stephenson Memorial Invitational (at Lapel)--Frankton 15
--Goodwin (Lapel) 1st
--Hosier (Alexandria) 2nd
--Newton (Frankton) 5th
--Coble (Elwood) 10th
Ethan Cheesman Memorial Run (at Union)--Daleville 15
--Keffer (D) 2nd
--Fulton (APA) 12th
Girls Golf
Lapel 215, Lawrence Central 215, Ritter 255, Knightstown Inc.
--Marshall (L) 44
Delta 180, Daleville 200
--Gick (Daleville) 41
Wes-Del 197, Alexandria 202
--Kellams (A) 45
Elwood 174, Madison-Grant 191 (3 players each)
--Weaver (E) 56
Pendleton Heights 200, New Castle 225
--Summerall (PH) 49 (Co-Medalist)
--Lawrence (PH) 49 (Co-Medalist)
Girls Soccer
Wapahani 9, Elwood 0
Volleyball
Wes-Del 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-12, 26-24)
Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-6)
--Sperry (F) 14 kills, 12 assists, 5 aces
Jay County 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24)
Randolph Southern 3, Liberty Christian 1 (20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21)
Muncie Central 3, Alexandria 1