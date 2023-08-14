Monday's Results

Girls Soccer

Lapel 2, Tipton 1

--Love (L) goal

Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-9)

Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-18)

Lapel 3, Frankton 2 (25-23, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12)

--Sperry (F) 25 kills, 26 assists

--Paska (L) 19 kills, 8 aces

Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-16)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Tri-Central 4, Lapel 0

Anderson 7, Liberty Christian 0

Boys Tennis

Frankton 5, Eastern 0

--1S S. Barr (F) def Laubenstein (E) 7-5, 6-4

--2S M. Barr (F) def Lindsay (E) 7-5, 6-4

--3S Hartley (F) def Farkas (E) 6-1, 6-2

--1D Alexander/Hobbs (F) def Cloum/Torivo (E) 6-1, 6-2

--2D Miller/Birch (F) def Rogers/Atherton (E) 6-3, 6-3

Elwood 4, Hamilton Heights 1

Boys Cross Country

Aaron Stephenson Memorial Invitational (at Lapel)--Wapahani 25, Lapel 30, Alexandria 79

--C. Smith (Lapel) 2nd

--H. Smith (Frankton) 5th

--Gibson (Alexandria) 14th

--Capshaw (Elwood) 16th

Ethan Cheesman Memorial Run (at Union)--Muncie Central 36, Cowan 45, Daleville 63, Anderson Prep 76

--Settlemyer (APA) 10th

--N. Colvin (D) 11th

Girls Cross Country

Aaron Stephenson Memorial Invitational (at Lapel)--Frankton 15

--Goodwin (Lapel) 1st

--Hosier (Alexandria) 2nd

--Newton (Frankton) 5th

--Coble (Elwood) 10th

Ethan Cheesman Memorial Run (at Union)--Daleville 15

--Keffer (D) 2nd

--Fulton (APA) 12th

Girls Golf

Lapel 215, Lawrence Central 215, Ritter 255, Knightstown Inc.

--Marshall (L) 44

Delta 180, Daleville 200

--Gick (Daleville) 41

Wes-Del 197, Alexandria 202

--Kellams (A) 45

Elwood 174, Madison-Grant 191 (3 players each)

--Weaver (E) 56

Pendleton Heights 200, New Castle 225

--Summerall (PH) 49 (Co-Medalist)

--Lawrence (PH) 49 (Co-Medalist)

Girls Soccer

Wapahani 9, Elwood 0

Volleyball

Wes-Del 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-12, 26-24)

Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-6)

--Sperry (F) 14 kills, 12 assists, 5 aces

Jay County 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24)

Randolph Southern 3, Liberty Christian 1 (20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21)

Muncie Central 3, Alexandria 1

