Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament

Seventh Place

Alexandria 73, Anderson Prep 63 (2 OT)

Fifth Place

Pendleton Heights 65, Elwood 23

Third Place

Liberty Christian 49, Frankton 41

--Watson (LC) 18 points

--Bates (F) 16 points

Championship

Anderson 79, Lapel 60

--Carson (A) 24 points, 6 assists

--Ingram (A) 20 points

--Witte (L) 12 points

--Bo. Judge (L) 12 points, 6 rebounds

Boys Basketball

Madison-Grant 77, Blackford 56

Cowan 57, Daleville 51

Girls Basketball Henry County Tournament

Blue River Valley 59, Shenandoah 43

Girls Basketball

Cowan 31, Daleville 28

Boys Swimming

Girls Swimming

Wrestling

(Thur) Marion 48, Madison-Grant 36

(Thur) Delaware County Championship--Delta 237.5, Cowan 232, Yorktown 223, Daleville 99, Wes-Del 78, Wapahani 32

--Brooks (Daleville) 138-pound champion

