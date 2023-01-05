Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament
Seventh Place
Alexandria 73, Anderson Prep 63 (2 OT)
Fifth Place
Pendleton Heights 65, Elwood 23
Third Place
Liberty Christian 49, Frankton 41
--Watson (LC) 18 points
--Bates (F) 16 points
Championship
Anderson 79, Lapel 60
--Carson (A) 24 points, 6 assists
--Ingram (A) 20 points
--Witte (L) 12 points
--Bo. Judge (L) 12 points, 6 rebounds
Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 77, Blackford 56
Cowan 57, Daleville 51
Girls Basketball Henry County Tournament
Blue River Valley 59, Shenandoah 43
Girls Basketball
Cowan 31, Daleville 28
Boys Swimming
Girls Swimming
Wrestling
(Thur) Marion 48, Madison-Grant 36
(Thur) Delaware County Championship--Delta 237.5, Cowan 232, Yorktown 223, Daleville 99, Wes-Del 78, Wapahani 32
--Brooks (Daleville) 138-pound champion