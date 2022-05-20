Baseball

(Thur) Park Tudor 20, Anderson Prep 4 (5)

--Hornocker (A) 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI

(Thur) Eastern 15, Elwood 5

--Jetty (E) 2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI

(Thur) Lapel 5, Mississinewa 1

--Harper (L) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 16 K

Pendleton Heights 15, Connersville 6

--Gilmet (PH) 3-5, (2) 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Alexandria 12, Tipton 9

--McGuire (A) 3-6, 2B, R, 5 RBI

Mississinewa 14, Anderson 11

Boys Golf

(Thur) Delta 157, Alexandria 183

--Harpe (A) 41

Girls Tennis Sectionals

Sectional 14 (at New Castle)

New Castle 4, Shenandoah 1

Sectional 37 (at Anderson)

Alexandria 5, Elwood 0

Lapel 4, Frankton 1

Softball

Elwood 5, Eastern 3

--Crawford (E) 2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Mississinewa 9, Alexandria 1

--Hosier (A) 1-3

Northeastern 17, Daleville 7 (5)

--V.Pattengale (D) 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI

Lapel 7, Oak Hill 6

--Gore (L) 2-3, HR

Pendleton Heights 7, Fishers 4

--Clark (PH) 2-2, HR, 3 RBI

Liberty Christian 12, Traders Point 6

--Blower (LC) 2-3, R, 3 RBI

