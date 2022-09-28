Boys Soccer
(Tue) Providence Cristo Rey 8, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Cross Country
(Wed) Burris Invitational--Muncie Burris 15, Anderson Prep 48, Attucks 79
--Settlemyer (A) 7th
Girls Soccer
(Tue) New Castle 8, Anderson 0
Pendleton Heights 3, Hamilton Heights 1
--Creel (PH) goal, assist
--Heineman (PH) goal
Volleyball
(Tue) Muncie Central 3, Anderson 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-20)
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-12)
(Tue) Tipton 3, Elwood 0
Frankton 3, Tipton 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-19)
Alexandria 3, Eastbrook 2 (25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13)
Women's Soccer
Anderson University 2, Franklin 0
--Fort (AU) goal
Boys Tennis Sectionals
At Marion
Madison-Grant 5, Mississinewa 0
At Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon 4, Pendleton Heights 1
At Anderson
Frankton 5, Elwood 0