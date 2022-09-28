Boys Soccer

(Tue) Providence Cristo Rey 8, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Cross Country

(Wed) Burris Invitational--Muncie Burris 15, Anderson Prep 48, Attucks 79

--Settlemyer (A) 7th

Girls Soccer

(Tue) New Castle 8, Anderson 0

Pendleton Heights 3, Hamilton Heights 1

--Creel (PH) goal, assist

--Heineman (PH) goal

Volleyball

(Tue) Muncie Central 3, Anderson 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-20)

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Shelbyville 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-12)

(Tue) Tipton 3, Elwood 0

Frankton 3, Tipton 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-19)

Alexandria 3, Eastbrook 2 (25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13)

Women's Soccer

Anderson University 2, Franklin 0

--Fort (AU) goal

Boys Tennis Sectionals

At Marion

Madison-Grant 5, Mississinewa 0

At Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon 4, Pendleton Heights 1

At Anderson

Frankton 5, Elwood 0

