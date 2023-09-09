Boys Cross Country
Wildcat Classic Varsity Gray (at Indiana Wesleyan)--Heritage Christian 55, Bluffton 89, Heritage 103, Lakewood Park Christian 146, Southern Wells 209, Horizon Christian 211, Woodlan 231, Carroll (Flora) 245, Daleville 254, Logansport 280, Kokomo 283, Adams Central 283, Cowan 290, Wisdom Builders 338, Mississinewa 379, Anderson 413, Connersville 423, Purdue Poly 464, Peru 485, Faith Christian 491, Fremont 516
--Proctor (A) 21st
--N. Colvin (D) 27th
Blackford Invitational--Eastern Hancock 33, Madison-Grant 49, Centerville 78, Frankton 109, Greenfield-Central 115, Blackford 135, Shenandoah 175
--Smith (F) 3rd
--Hofherr (MG) 7th
--Capshaw (Elwood) 15th
Randolph Southern Invitational--Muncie Central 63, Muncie Burris 63, Monroe Central 73, Blue River Valley 117, New Castle 144, Jay County 180, Anderson Prep 195, Winchester 207, Alexandria 218, Tri 234, Union County 247
--Miller (Alex) 22nd
--Settlemyer (APA) 30th
Eagle Classic AA (at Brown County)--Lawrence North 52, Pendleton Heights 86, Jasper 133, Corydon Central 143, Franklin Community 186, Jennings County 193, Seymour 205, Edgewood 212, Evansville North 213, Bedford North Lawrence 218, Lebanon 224, East Central 258, Evansville Central 297, Greensburg 342, Evansville Harrison 422, Lawrence Central 488, Warren Central 511, Martinsville 525, North Harrison 572, Owen Valley 589
--Davis (PH) 4th
Boys Soccer
Westfield Invitational
--Culver Academies 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--Pendleton Heights 9, South Bend Washington 1
Boys Tennis
Argyll Invitational
--Madison-Grant 4, Northwestern 1
--Madison-Grant 5, Bluffton 0
Pendleton Heights 5, Lawrence Central 0
Jay County Invitational
--Elwood 3, South Adams 2
Girls Cross Country
Wildcat Classic Gray Division (at Indiana Wesleyan)--Adams Central 48, Woodlan 73, Oak Hill 83, Daleville 139, Carroll (Flora) 140, Wapahani 144, Faith Christian 144, Heritage Christian 161, Heritage 265, Wisdom Builders 271, Logansport 275, Bluffton 285, Kokomo 347, Southern Wells 390
--Norris (D) 1st
--Keffer (D) 7th
Blackford Invitational--Centerville 34, Blackford 58, Frankton 64, Shenandoah 69
--Hill (S) 2nd
--Karnes-Hatfield (F) 7th
--Winchester (Madison-Grant) 19th
--Coble (Elwood) 23rd
Randolph Southern Invitational
--Hosier (Alexandria) 15th
Eagle Classic Elite (at Brown County)
--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 1st, 17:05.7 (school and course record)
Eagle Classic AA (at Brown County)--Jasper 56, Pendleton Heights 96, Bloomington North 111, Lawrence North 164, Pike 194, Lebanon 212, Perry Meridian 218, Bedford North Lawrence 229, Terre Haute South Vigo 232, Terre Haute North Vigo 255, Seymour 257, Evansville North 262, Jennings County 284, New Albany 301, Greensburg 321, Owen Valley 389
--Marsh (PH) 5th
--Walker (PH) 6th
Girls Golf
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at Albany)--New Palestine 347, Mt. Vernon 359, Delta 364, Pendleton Heights 392, Yorktown 417, New Castle 422, Greenfield-Central 441, Shelbyville 445
--Day (PH) 93
Grant 4--Oak Hill 399, Eastbrook 407, Mississinewa 450, Madison-Grant Inc.
--Horn (MG) 93 (4th)
Girls Soccer
Mississinewa 13, Elwood 0
Pendleton Heights 2, North Central 2
Volleyball
Blue River Valley 3, Shenandoah 0
Madison County Volleyball Tournament Finals
First Round
Anderson 2, Liberty Christian 1 (29-27, 19-25, 15-9)
Quarterfinals
Frankton 2, Anderson 0 (25-6, 25-7)
--Klettheimer (F) 10 kills, 9 assists, 4 aces (1,000th career kill)
Lapel 2, Elwood 0 (25-13, 25-10)
Pendleton Heights 2, Alexandria 0 (25-11, 25-5)
Madison-Grant 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-6, 25-14)
Semifinals
Frankton 2, Lapel 0 (25-15, 25-13)
--Klettheimer (F) 12 kills
--Jannings (L) 15 assists (1,000th career assist)
Pendleton Heights 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-14, 25-15)
Championship
Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 0 (25-21, 30-28)