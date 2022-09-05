(Mon) Men's College Soccer

Anderson University 2, DePauw 2

--Vaughn (AU) goal

(Mon) Women's College Soccer

Anderson University 2, Webster 1

--Montes (AU) goal

Boys Cross Country

Anderson City Meet (at Davis Park)--Liberty Christian 27, Anderson Prep 28, Anderson Inc.

--Price (LC) 1st

--Proctor (AHS) 2nd

--Settlemyer (APA) 5th

Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Wapahani 24, Yorktown 53, Cowan 75, Delta 106, Daleville 116

--N. Colvin (Daleville) 20th

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 5, Anderson Prep 2

--Thurman (LC) 2 goals, assist

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Hudwig (B) 6-3, 6-0

--2S Fox (MG) def Keplinger (B) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Hull (MG) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Price/Barton (MG) def Elliot/Thompson (B) 6-4, 6-4

--2D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Penrod/Yoder (B) 6-0, 6-0

Alexandria 4, Tipton 1

Frankton 5, Hamilton Heights 0

Lapel 4, Elwood 1

--1S Hinchman (E) def Humerickhouse (L) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

--2S Poynter (L) def Brandon (E) 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)

--3S Bair (L) def A. Pan (E) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Lewis/Cash (L) def P. Pan/Henry (E) 6-3, 6-1

--2D Pinkerton/Novak (L) def Reese/Davenport (E) 6-3, 6-4

Yorktown 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Girls Cross Country

Anderson City Meet (at Davis Park)--No Complete Teams

--Wall (Liberty Christian) 1st

--Fulton (APA) 2nd

Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Yorktown 36, Delta 62, Wapahani 83, Daleville 88, Cowan 90

--Norris (Daleville) 2nd

Girls Golf

Lapel 171, Heritage Christian 181, Pendleton Heights 188

--Beeson (L) 35 Medalist

--Jenkins (PH) 44

Alexandria 208, Mississinewa Inc.

--Long (A) 51

Daleville 171, Frankton 180, Elwood 222

--Gick (D) 34 (-2) Medalist

Rushville 198, Shenandoah 217, Cambridge City 253

--Chandler (S) 46 Co-Medalist

Girls Soccer

Marion 6, Anderson 1

Shelbyville 4, Pendleton Heights 3

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-18)

--Johnson (D) 13 kills

Blue River Valley 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-8)

Frankton 3, Alexandria 0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-14)

Lapel 3, Shenandoah 1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-11, 25-10)

--Paska (L) 9 kills

Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0

