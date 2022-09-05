(Mon) Men's College Soccer
Anderson University 2, DePauw 2
--Vaughn (AU) goal
(Mon) Women's College Soccer
Anderson University 2, Webster 1
--Montes (AU) goal
Boys Cross Country
Anderson City Meet (at Davis Park)--Liberty Christian 27, Anderson Prep 28, Anderson Inc.
--Price (LC) 1st
--Proctor (AHS) 2nd
--Settlemyer (APA) 5th
Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Wapahani 24, Yorktown 53, Cowan 75, Delta 106, Daleville 116
--N. Colvin (Daleville) 20th
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 5, Anderson Prep 2
--Thurman (LC) 2 goals, assist
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Hudwig (B) 6-3, 6-0
--2S Fox (MG) def Keplinger (B) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Hull (MG) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Price/Barton (MG) def Elliot/Thompson (B) 6-4, 6-4
--2D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Penrod/Yoder (B) 6-0, 6-0
Alexandria 4, Tipton 1
Frankton 5, Hamilton Heights 0
Lapel 4, Elwood 1
--1S Hinchman (E) def Humerickhouse (L) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
--2S Poynter (L) def Brandon (E) 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)
--3S Bair (L) def A. Pan (E) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Lewis/Cash (L) def P. Pan/Henry (E) 6-3, 6-1
--2D Pinkerton/Novak (L) def Reese/Davenport (E) 6-3, 6-4
Yorktown 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Girls Cross Country
Anderson City Meet (at Davis Park)--No Complete Teams
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 1st
--Fulton (APA) 2nd
Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Yorktown 36, Delta 62, Wapahani 83, Daleville 88, Cowan 90
--Norris (Daleville) 2nd
Girls Golf
Lapel 171, Heritage Christian 181, Pendleton Heights 188
--Beeson (L) 35 Medalist
--Jenkins (PH) 44
Alexandria 208, Mississinewa Inc.
--Long (A) 51
Daleville 171, Frankton 180, Elwood 222
--Gick (D) 34 (-2) Medalist
Rushville 198, Shenandoah 217, Cambridge City 253
--Chandler (S) 46 Co-Medalist
Girls Soccer
Marion 6, Anderson 1
Shelbyville 4, Pendleton Heights 3
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-18)
--Johnson (D) 13 kills
Blue River Valley 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-8)
Frankton 3, Alexandria 0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-14)
Lapel 3, Shenandoah 1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-11, 25-10)
--Paska (L) 9 kills
Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0