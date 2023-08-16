Boys Tennis
(Tue) Shenandoah 3, Knightstown 2
Frankton 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S S. Barr (F) def Perny (PH) 7-5, 7-5
--2S M. Barr (F) def Kean (PH) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Hartley (F) def Thorsten (PH) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
--1D Alexander/Hobbs (F) def Morgan/Ritchey (PH) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Hough/Bush (PH) def Birch/Miller (F) 6-0, 6-4
Madison-Grant 5, Tipton 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Coe (T) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Fox (MG) def Wallace (T) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Hull (MG) def Spidel (T) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Wittkamper/Humrickhouse (T) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Moore/Gibson (MG) def Gremel/Auler (T) 6-0, 6-1
Girls Golf
Wapahani 207, Daleville 210
--Gick (D) 42 (Medalist)
Mt. Vernon 180, Delta 184, Shenandoah 223
--Shelton (S) 51
Girls Soccer
Noblesville 6, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
(Tue) Union County 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-12)
Pendleton Heights 3, Anderson 0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-4)
Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 2