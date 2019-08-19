Boys Tennis

Noblesville 4, Lapel 1

--1S McCurdy (L) def Bushong (N) 6-2, 6-2

--2S Krukover (N) def Bair (L) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Maskew (N) def Renihan (L) 6-4, 4-6, 10-1

--1D Voigt/Greer (N) def Thalls/Whaley (L) 6-3, 6-1

--2D Vitales/Middleton (N) def Vipperman/Evelo 6-1, 6-1

Mt. Vernon 3, Shenandoah 2

Girls Golf

Lapel 163, Frankton 204, Muncie Central 212

--Beeson (L) 34 (-1) Co-Medalist

--Dillmon (F) 43

--Flatter (Anderson) 53

Madison-Grant 201, Wes-Del 229

--Cleaver (MG) 44 Medalist

Shenandoah 217, Alexandria 226, Blue River Valley 234

--Craig (S) 45 Medalist

--Hosier (A) 50

Pendleton Heights 180, New Castle 196

--Tinsley (PH) 41 Medalist

Girls Soccer

Pendleton Heights 6, Lebanon 1

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-17)

Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-18)

--Ross (PH) 10 kills, 4 aces

Alexandria 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14)

