Boys Tennis
Noblesville 4, Lapel 1
--1S McCurdy (L) def Bushong (N) 6-2, 6-2
--2S Krukover (N) def Bair (L) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Maskew (N) def Renihan (L) 6-4, 4-6, 10-1
--1D Voigt/Greer (N) def Thalls/Whaley (L) 6-3, 6-1
--2D Vitales/Middleton (N) def Vipperman/Evelo 6-1, 6-1
Mt. Vernon 3, Shenandoah 2
Girls Golf
Lapel 163, Frankton 204, Muncie Central 212
--Beeson (L) 34 (-1) Co-Medalist
--Dillmon (F) 43
--Flatter (Anderson) 53
Madison-Grant 201, Wes-Del 229
--Cleaver (MG) 44 Medalist
Shenandoah 217, Alexandria 226, Blue River Valley 234
--Craig (S) 45 Medalist
--Hosier (A) 50
Pendleton Heights 180, New Castle 196
--Tinsley (PH) 41 Medalist
Girls Soccer
Pendleton Heights 6, Lebanon 1
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-17)
Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-18)
--Ross (PH) 10 kills, 4 aces
Alexandria 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14)
