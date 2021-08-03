Girls Golf
Hamilton Southeastern Invitational--Carmel 282, Westfield 285, HSE 318, Westfield White 323, Carmel Gold 330, Fishers 343, HSE Gray 348, HSE White 351, Lapel 359, Hamilton Heights 397, Fishers Gray 419, Roncalli 443, Mooresville INC
--Beeson (L) 68 (2nd, playoff)
--C. Renihan (L) 86
Mt. Vernon 163, Pendleton Heights 186
--K. McKenney (PH) 43
Union County Invitational--Batesville 314, Richmond 363, Franklin County 370, Union County 380, Delta 383, Northeastern 407, Daleville 410, Connersville 425, East Central 514
--Denney (D) 91
