Boys Soccer Sectional 39 Championship (at Anderson Prep)
Muncie Burris 8, Liberty Christian 1
--Tapia (LC) goal
Volleyball
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 3, Connersville 0
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.