Sectional 9 (at Yorktown)
Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10)
Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)
Eastern 3, Elwood 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-15)
--Garcia (Elwood) 12 assists
--Bryan (Elwood) 8 kills
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 11:11 pm
