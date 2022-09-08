Boys Soccer
Anderson 3, Richmond 1
University 14, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
(Wed) Delta 5, Lapel 0
Alexandria 4, Hamilton Heights 1
Lapel 3, Frankton 2
Girls Golf
(Wed) Greenfield-Central 216, Pendleton Heights 222
--Baldwin (PH) 47
Lapel 180, Yorktown 180, Mt. Vernon 180
--Beeson (L) 36 (E) Medalist
Centerville 181, Shenandoah 205
--Chandler (S) 41
Daleville 192, Blue River Valley 213
--Gick (D) 41
Wapahani 197, Alexandria 212
--Kellams (A) 47
Girls Soccer
Knightstown 4, Anderson 0
North Central 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Madison County Volleyball Tournament Pool Play
At Pendleton Heights
--Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 0 (25-8, 25-14)
--Frankton 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-5, 25-11)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-7, 25-8)
At Lapel
--Lapel 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-6)
--Anderson 2, Anderson Prep 0
--Lapel 2, Anderson 0 (25-5, 25-15)
At Madison-Grant
--Madison-Grant 2, Elwood 0 (25-9, 25-7)
--Alexandria 2, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-8)
--Madison-Grant 2, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-14)
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Union (Modoc) 0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-11)
--McPhaul (D) 12 kills