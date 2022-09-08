Boys Soccer

Anderson 3, Richmond 1

University 14, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

(Wed) Delta 5, Lapel 0

Alexandria 4, Hamilton Heights 1

Lapel 3, Frankton 2

Girls Golf

(Wed) Greenfield-Central 216, Pendleton Heights 222

--Baldwin (PH) 47

Lapel 180, Yorktown 180, Mt. Vernon 180

--Beeson (L) 36 (E) Medalist

Centerville 181, Shenandoah 205

--Chandler (S) 41

Daleville 192, Blue River Valley 213

--Gick (D) 41

Wapahani 197, Alexandria 212

--Kellams (A) 47

Girls Soccer

Knightstown 4, Anderson 0

North Central 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Madison County Volleyball Tournament Pool Play

At Pendleton Heights

--Pendleton Heights 2, Frankton 0 (25-8, 25-14)

--Frankton 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-5, 25-11)

--Pendleton Heights 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-7, 25-8)

At Lapel

--Lapel 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-6)

--Anderson 2, Anderson Prep 0

--Lapel 2, Anderson 0 (25-5, 25-15)

At Madison-Grant

--Madison-Grant 2, Elwood 0 (25-9, 25-7)

--Alexandria 2, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-8)

--Madison-Grant 2, Alexandria 0 (25-15, 25-14)

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Union (Modoc) 0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-11)

--McPhaul (D) 12 kills

