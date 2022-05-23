Monday's Results

Baseball

Blue River Valley 4, Shenandoah 2

--McDaniel (S) 2-3, HR

Elwood 5, Taylor 0

Western 12, Madison-Grant 6

--Harbert (MG) 0-2, 2 RBI

Greenwood Christian 13, Liberty Christian 5

--Houk (LC) 3-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Boys Golf

Lapel 160, Hamilton Heights 161, Elwood 205

--Renihan (L) 36 (Medalist)

--Jarrett (E) 44

Daleville 216, Union Inc.

--Cooper (D) 51

Softball Sectional First Round

Sectional 9 (at Pendleton Heights)

Pendleton Heights 21, Richmond 0 (5)

--Goodwin (PH) 4-4, (2) 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI

Sectional 39 (at Oak Hill)

Madison-Grant 15, Taylor 0 (5)

--Lee (MG) 5 IP, 2 H, 8 K, 3-4, (2) 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Alexandria 2, Lapel 0

--Parker (A) 7 IP, 2 H, 9 K, 1-4, RBI

Sectional 41 (at Union County)

Union County 11, Shenandoah 3

--Boyd (S) 1-3, 2B, R, RBI

Sectional 55 (at Daleville)

Cowan 9, Liberty Christian 0

Daleville 8, Southern Wells 7 (8)

--Simmons (D) 1-2, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Delta 6, Anderson 4

--Stephenson (A) 2-2, 2 RBI, SB

Boys Golf

Lapel 156, Anderson 180

--Erwin (L) 35 (Medalist)

--Dietz (A) 42

Wapahani 182, Alexandria 186

--Fye 43

Girls Tennis Regional Semifinals

Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 2

--1S Fuqua (M) def Clark (A) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Frantz (M) def Simison (A) 6-1, 6-1

--3S Hosier (A) def Joseph (M) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Sullivan/Kern (M) 6-2, 6-1

--2D Honeycutt/Leever (A) def Bos/Cook (M) 6-1, 7-5

Girls Tennis Singles Tournament

At Lawrence Central

DiVittorio (Eastern Hancock) def Cruser (Pendleton Heights)--Score unavailable

At Marion

Geoffreys (Anderson) def Stephan (Randolph Southern) 6-0, 6-0

Geoffreys (Anderson) def Rismiller (Union City) 6-1, 6-0

Softball Sectional First Round

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Frankton 8, Winchester 3

--Alexander (F) 3-4, (2) 3B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Softball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 9 (at Pendleton Heights)

Pendleton Heights 13, Anderson 0 (5)

--Brunnemer (PH) 2-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

Sectional 55 (at Daleville)

Tri-Central 21, Daleville 5

--C.Pattengale (D) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Indiana Association of Track and Cross County Coaches Academic All-State

Boys

--Ricky Wong, Anderson

Girls

Honorable Mention--Lilly Thomas (Alexandria), Olivia Krintz (Shenandoah)

