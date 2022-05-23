Monday's Results
Baseball
Blue River Valley 4, Shenandoah 2
--McDaniel (S) 2-3, HR
Elwood 5, Taylor 0
Western 12, Madison-Grant 6
--Harbert (MG) 0-2, 2 RBI
Greenwood Christian 13, Liberty Christian 5
--Houk (LC) 3-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Boys Golf
Lapel 160, Hamilton Heights 161, Elwood 205
--Renihan (L) 36 (Medalist)
--Jarrett (E) 44
Daleville 216, Union Inc.
--Cooper (D) 51
Softball Sectional First Round
Sectional 9 (at Pendleton Heights)
Pendleton Heights 21, Richmond 0 (5)
--Goodwin (PH) 4-4, (2) 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI
Sectional 39 (at Oak Hill)
Madison-Grant 15, Taylor 0 (5)
--Lee (MG) 5 IP, 2 H, 8 K, 3-4, (2) 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Alexandria 2, Lapel 0
--Parker (A) 7 IP, 2 H, 9 K, 1-4, RBI
Sectional 41 (at Union County)
Union County 11, Shenandoah 3
--Boyd (S) 1-3, 2B, R, RBI
Sectional 55 (at Daleville)
Cowan 9, Liberty Christian 0
Daleville 8, Southern Wells 7 (8)
--Simmons (D) 1-2, 3B, R, 2 RBI
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Delta 6, Anderson 4
--Stephenson (A) 2-2, 2 RBI, SB
Boys Golf
Lapel 156, Anderson 180
--Erwin (L) 35 (Medalist)
--Dietz (A) 42
Wapahani 182, Alexandria 186
--Fye 43
Girls Tennis Regional Semifinals
Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 2
--1S Fuqua (M) def Clark (A) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Frantz (M) def Simison (A) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Hosier (A) def Joseph (M) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Sullivan/Kern (M) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Honeycutt/Leever (A) def Bos/Cook (M) 6-1, 7-5
Girls Tennis Singles Tournament
At Lawrence Central
DiVittorio (Eastern Hancock) def Cruser (Pendleton Heights)--Score unavailable
At Marion
Geoffreys (Anderson) def Stephan (Randolph Southern) 6-0, 6-0
Geoffreys (Anderson) def Rismiller (Union City) 6-1, 6-0
Softball Sectional First Round
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Frankton 8, Winchester 3
--Alexander (F) 3-4, (2) 3B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI
Softball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 9 (at Pendleton Heights)
Pendleton Heights 13, Anderson 0 (5)
--Brunnemer (PH) 2-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
Sectional 55 (at Daleville)
Tri-Central 21, Daleville 5
--C.Pattengale (D) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Indiana Association of Track and Cross County Coaches Academic All-State
Boys
--Ricky Wong, Anderson
Girls
Honorable Mention--Lilly Thomas (Alexandria), Olivia Krintz (Shenandoah)