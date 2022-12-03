Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State Teams
2A Seniors
--Tyler Dollar, running back, Lapel
2A Juniors
--Nick Witte, wide receiver, Lapel
--J.J. Baxter, offensive line, Lapel
4A Juniors
--Nolan Souders, defensive back, Pendleton Heights
Boys Basketball
Anderson 76, New Castle 56
--Ingram (A) 19 points
Eastern 61, Alexandria 58
Daleville 48, Elwood 39
--Reese (E) 19 points
--Scott (D) 16 points
Cowan 50, Shenandoah 49
Tipton 60, Frankton 47
--Bates (F) 12 points, 5 rebounds
Sheridan 60, Anderson Prep 45
--Finley (A) 13 points, 11 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Union (Modoc) 62, Elwood 41
Mt. Vernon 50, Pendleton Heights 38
--K. Warfel (PH) 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals
Blackford 71, Madison-Grant 22
--Stowers (MG) 8 points, 5 rebounds
Harrison 59, Anderson 44
--Allen (A) 12 points, 6 rebounds
Wrestling
New Castle Invitational
--Frankton 72, Ft. Wayne Southside 12
--New Castle 54, Frankton 29
--Beech Grove 51, Frankton 27
--Frankton 78, Knightstown 6
--Frankton 43, Shelbyville 33
Cascade Invitational
--North Putnam 60, Daleville 21
--Owen Valley 69, Daleville 9
--Lawrence Central 45, Daleville 30
--Cascade 75, Daleville 6
--Bishop Chatard 79, Daleville 0
Maconaquah Super Duals
--Marion 39, Lapel 24
Hagerstown Invitational
--Anderson 48, Tri 30
Shamrock Duals (at Westfield)
--Lawrence North 60, Alexandria 24
--Alexandria 40, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36
--Fishers 62, Alexandria 18
--Norwell 53, Alexandria 27
--Whiteland 48, Alexandria 36
Elwood Super Duals
--Speedway 57, Shenandoah 24
--Oak Hill 68, Shenandoah 6
--Shenandoah 36, Cristo Rey 34
--Cathedral 48, Elwood 24
--Mississinewa 54, Elwood 30
--Guerin Catholic 42, Elwood 30
--Elwood 36, Shenandoah 35
--Guerin Catholic 51, Shenandoah 30
--Cristo Rey 42, Elwood 30
Boxing
Indiana State Silver Gloves Championships (at Terre Haute)
--Jaylen Jaramillo (Westside Boxing) 132 lb. champion
--Cole Casey (Westside Boxing) 154 lb. champion