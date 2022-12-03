Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State Teams

2A Seniors

--Tyler Dollar, running back, Lapel

2A Juniors

--Nick Witte, wide receiver, Lapel

--J.J. Baxter, offensive line, Lapel

4A Juniors

--Nolan Souders, defensive back, Pendleton Heights

Boys Basketball

Anderson 76, New Castle 56

--Ingram (A) 19 points

Eastern 61, Alexandria 58

Daleville 48, Elwood 39

--Reese (E) 19 points

--Scott (D) 16 points

Cowan 50, Shenandoah 49

Tipton 60, Frankton 47

--Bates (F) 12 points, 5 rebounds

Sheridan 60, Anderson Prep 45

--Finley (A) 13 points, 11 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Union (Modoc) 62, Elwood 41

Mt. Vernon 50, Pendleton Heights 38

--K. Warfel (PH) 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals

Blackford 71, Madison-Grant 22

--Stowers (MG) 8 points, 5 rebounds

Harrison 59, Anderson 44

--Allen (A) 12 points, 6 rebounds

Wrestling

New Castle Invitational

--Frankton 72, Ft. Wayne Southside 12

--New Castle 54, Frankton 29

--Beech Grove 51, Frankton 27

--Frankton 78, Knightstown 6

--Frankton 43, Shelbyville 33

Cascade Invitational

--North Putnam 60, Daleville 21

--Owen Valley 69, Daleville 9

--Lawrence Central 45, Daleville 30

--Cascade 75, Daleville 6

--Bishop Chatard 79, Daleville 0

Maconaquah Super Duals

--Marion 39, Lapel 24

Hagerstown Invitational

--Anderson 48, Tri 30

Shamrock Duals (at Westfield)

--Lawrence North 60, Alexandria 24

--Alexandria 40, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 36

--Fishers 62, Alexandria 18

--Norwell 53, Alexandria 27

--Whiteland 48, Alexandria 36

Elwood Super Duals

--Speedway 57, Shenandoah 24

--Oak Hill 68, Shenandoah 6

--Shenandoah 36, Cristo Rey 34

--Cathedral 48, Elwood 24

--Mississinewa 54, Elwood 30

--Guerin Catholic 42, Elwood 30

--Elwood 36, Shenandoah 35

--Guerin Catholic 51, Shenandoah 30

--Cristo Rey 42, Elwood 30

Boxing

Indiana State Silver Gloves Championships (at Terre Haute)

--Jaylen Jaramillo (Westside Boxing) 132 lb. champion

--Cole Casey (Westside Boxing) 154 lb. champion

