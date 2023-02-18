Girls Basketball 2A Semistate (at Logansport)
Semifinal
Lapel 44, Andrean 32
--Wills (L) 24 points, 15 rebounds
Championship
Lapel 51, Central Noble 38
--Stow (L) 8 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal
Boys Swimming Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)--Fishers 528, Hamilton Southeastern 466.5, Yorktown 301.5, Pendleton Heights 205, Oak Hill 204, Hamilton Heights 199, Anderson 120, Elwood 67, Marion 61, Lapel 3, Frankton 1
Boys Basketball
Cowan 63, Elwood 52
Madison-Grant 67, Eastern 54
--Kelich (MG) 17 points, 6 rebounds