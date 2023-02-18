Girls Basketball 2A Semistate (at Logansport)

Semifinal

Lapel 44, Andrean 32

--Wills (L) 24 points, 15 rebounds

Championship

Lapel 51, Central Noble 38

--Stow (L) 8 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal

Boys Swimming Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)--Fishers 528, Hamilton Southeastern 466.5, Yorktown 301.5, Pendleton Heights 205, Oak Hill 204, Hamilton Heights 199, Anderson 120, Elwood 67, Marion 61, Lapel 3, Frankton 1

Boys Basketball

Cowan 63, Elwood 52

Madison-Grant 67, Eastern 54

--Kelich (MG) 17 points, 6 rebounds

Tags

Trending Video