Boys Basketball

Madison-Grant 53, Frankton 47

--Kelich (MG) 18 points

--Gardner (F) 15 points, 9 rebounds

Liberty Christian 61, Seton Catholic 53

--Anderson (LC) 26 points

Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 28

Anderson 73, Lafayette Jeff 63

Alexandria 44, Elwood 23

Lapel 60, Hamilton Heights 54

--Bo. Judge (L) 22 points

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 55, Elwood 13

Pendleton Heights 57, New Palestine 35

--K. Warfel (PH) 30 points

Boys Swimming

(Thur) Marion 63, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 40, Lapel 19

Girls Swimming

(Thur) Marion 87, Lapel 31, Ft .Wayne Blackhawk 13

Wrestling

Central Indiana Conference (at Elwood)

--Madison-Grant 72, Blackford 6

--Alexandria 42, Elwood 18

--Frankton 45, Eastbrook 36

--Frankton 39, Mississinewa 36

--Oak Hill 66, Elwood 18

--Madison-Grant 40, Alexandria 36

--Alexandria 42, Eastbrook 33

--Elwood 54, Blackford 9

--Oak Hill 57, Frankton 13

--Madison-Grant 48, Mississinewa 29

