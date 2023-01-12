Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 53, Frankton 47
--Kelich (MG) 18 points
--Gardner (F) 15 points, 9 rebounds
Liberty Christian 61, Seton Catholic 53
--Anderson (LC) 26 points
Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 28
Anderson 73, Lafayette Jeff 63
Alexandria 44, Elwood 23
Lapel 60, Hamilton Heights 54
--Bo. Judge (L) 22 points
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 55, Elwood 13
Pendleton Heights 57, New Palestine 35
--K. Warfel (PH) 30 points
Boys Swimming
(Thur) Marion 63, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 40, Lapel 19
Girls Swimming
(Thur) Marion 87, Lapel 31, Ft .Wayne Blackhawk 13
Wrestling
Central Indiana Conference (at Elwood)
--Madison-Grant 72, Blackford 6
--Alexandria 42, Elwood 18
--Frankton 45, Eastbrook 36
--Frankton 39, Mississinewa 36
--Oak Hill 66, Elwood 18
--Madison-Grant 40, Alexandria 36
--Alexandria 42, Eastbrook 33
--Elwood 54, Blackford 9
--Oak Hill 57, Frankton 13
--Madison-Grant 48, Mississinewa 29