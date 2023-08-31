Boys Cross Country
Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Lapel 31, Hamilton Heights 70, Burris 84, University 95, Clinton Central 106, Daleville 111, Western Boone 170
--Smith (L) 1st
--N. Colvin (D) 11th
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 4, Anderson 0
--Hovermale (PH) goal
Burris 8, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Heritage Christian 3, Pendleton Heights 2
Shenandoah 3, Alexandria 2
Girls Cross Country
Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Hamilton Heights 23, Western Boone 82, Daleville 84, University 95, Shenandoah 126, Clinton Central 141, Burris 184
--Norris (D) 1st
--Hill (S) 7th
--Combs (L) 11th
Girls Golf
Alexandria 205, Shenandoah 217, Blue River Valley 220
--Shelton (S) 47 (Medalist)
Wapahani 192, Daleville 200, Wes-Del 203
--Av. Capes (D) 44
Girls Soccer
Eastbrook 6, Lapel 1
--Love (L) goal
Volleyball
(Wed) Lapel 3, Tipton 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-13)
Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14)
Daleville 3, Frankton 1 (19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20)
--C. Rees (D) 35 assists, 3 kills, 5 aces
--Klettheimer (F) 17 kills, 3 blocks, 10 assists, ace
Lincoln 3, Shenandoah 1
Madison-Grant 3, Anderson 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-8)
Burris 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-9)