Boys Cross Country

Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Lapel 31, Hamilton Heights 70, Burris 84, University 95, Clinton Central 106, Daleville 111, Western Boone 170

--Smith (L) 1st

--N. Colvin (D) 11th

Boys Soccer

Pendleton Heights 4, Anderson 0

--Hovermale (PH) goal

Burris 8, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

Heritage Christian 3, Pendleton Heights 2

Shenandoah 3, Alexandria 2

Girls Cross Country

Landes Invitational (at Hamilton Heights)--Hamilton Heights 23, Western Boone 82, Daleville 84, University 95, Shenandoah 126, Clinton Central 141, Burris 184

--Norris (D) 1st

--Hill (S) 7th

--Combs (L) 11th

Girls Golf

Alexandria 205, Shenandoah 217, Blue River Valley 220

--Shelton (S) 47 (Medalist)

Wapahani 192, Daleville 200, Wes-Del 203

--Av. Capes (D) 44

Girls Soccer

Eastbrook 6, Lapel 1 

--Love (L) goal

Volleyball

(Wed) Lapel 3, Tipton 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-13)

Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14)

Daleville 3, Frankton 1 (19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20)

--C. Rees (D) 35 assists, 3 kills, 5 aces

--Klettheimer (F) 17 kills, 3 blocks, 10 assists, ace

Lincoln 3, Shenandoah 1

Madison-Grant 3, Anderson 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-8)

Burris 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-9)

