Monday's Results
Baseball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Anderson 4, Muncie Central 2
--Lee (A) 1-3, HR, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 10 K
Anderson 13, Mt. Vernon 7
--Stephenson (A) 3-3, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB
Sectional 40 (at Frankton)
Wapahani 15, Frankton 10
--Moore (F) 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Sectional 41 (at Centerville)
Centerville 4, Shenandoah 2
--McDaniel (S) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 10 K, 2-3, 2B, HR
Tuesday's Results
Softball Regional Championships
At North Central
Pendleton Heights 4, North Central 0
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 3 H, 6 K
At Frankton
Madison-Grant 5, Frankton 3
--Bowland (MG) 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R
--Swisher (F) 4-4
Boys Golf
Jay County 181, Alexandria 182, Daleville 212
--Harpe (A) 44
--Eden (A) 44
--Broshar (D) 47