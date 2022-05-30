Monday's Results

Baseball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Anderson 4, Muncie Central 2

--Lee (A) 1-3, HR, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 10 K

Anderson 13, Mt. Vernon 7

--Stephenson (A) 3-3, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB

Sectional 40 (at Frankton)

Wapahani 15, Frankton 10

--Moore (F) 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Sectional 41 (at Centerville)

Centerville 4, Shenandoah 2

--McDaniel (S) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 10 K, 2-3, 2B, HR

Tuesday's Results

Softball Regional Championships

At North Central

Pendleton Heights 4, North Central 0

--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 3 H, 6 K

At Frankton

Madison-Grant 5, Frankton 3

--Bowland (MG) 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R

--Swisher (F) 4-4

Boys Golf

Jay County 181, Alexandria 182, Daleville 212

--Harpe (A) 44

--Eden (A) 44

--Broshar (D) 47

