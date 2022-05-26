Baseball Sectionals
Sectional 40 (at Frankton)
(Wed) Wapahani 11, Lapel 1 (5)
--Paska (L) 1-2, RBI
Frankton 10, Alexandria 6 (8)
--Douglas (F) 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Softball Sectionals
Sectional 39 (at Oak Hill)
Madison-Grant 8, Eastern 0
--Duncan (MG) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 K
--Parker (MG) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
(Wed) Frankton 7, Wapahani 3
--Coppess (F) 6.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 13 K
Boys Golf
(Wed) Mt. Vernon 170, Frankton 194, Daleville 217
--Cooper (D) 47
Alexandria 179, Cowan 203
--Fye (A) 41 (Medalist)
Eastbrook 162, Frankton 174, Blackford 219
--Young (F) 40
Girls Regional Championship (at Marion)
Delta 5, Alexandria 0
--1S G.Clark (D) def A.Clark (A) 6-0 6-0
--2S Knight (D) def Simison (A) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Beckley (D) def Hosier (A) 6-1, 7-5
--1D Hunt/Wegener (D) def Stinefield/Remington (A) 6-1, 6-3
--2D Haley/Witter (D) def Honeycutt/Leever (A) 6-3, 6-4