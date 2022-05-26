Baseball Sectionals

Sectional 40 (at Frankton)

(Wed) Wapahani 11, Lapel 1 (5)

--Paska (L) 1-2, RBI

Frankton 10, Alexandria 6 (8)

--Douglas (F) 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Softball Sectionals

Sectional 39 (at Oak Hill)

Madison-Grant 8, Eastern 0

--Duncan (MG) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 K

--Parker (MG) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

(Wed) Frankton 7, Wapahani 3

--Coppess (F) 6.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 13 K

Boys Golf

(Wed) Mt. Vernon 170, Frankton 194, Daleville 217

--Cooper (D) 47

Alexandria 179, Cowan 203

--Fye (A) 41 (Medalist)

Eastbrook 162, Frankton 174, Blackford 219

--Young (F) 40

Girls Regional Championship (at Marion)

Delta 5, Alexandria 0

--1S G.Clark (D) def A.Clark (A) 6-0 6-0

--2S Knight (D) def Simison (A) 6-3, 6-1

--3S Beckley (D) def Hosier (A) 6-1, 7-5

--1D Hunt/Wegener (D) def Stinefield/Remington (A) 6-1, 6-3

--2D Haley/Witter (D) def Honeycutt/Leever (A) 6-3, 6-4

