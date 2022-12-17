Boys Basketball
Elwood 61, Union 43
Pendleton Heights 56, Liberty Christian 53
Madison-Grant 93, Tri-Central 58
Wapahani 70, Alexandria 44
Wes-Del 53, Daleville 50
Pike 71, Anderson 66
Greenwood Christian 63, Shenandoah 26
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant 53, Mississinewa 49
--Campbell (MG) 15 points, 6 rebounds
Lawrence Central 64, Pendleton Heights 57
--K. Warfel (PH) 25 points
Wes-Del 36, Daleville 31
Frankton 52, Oak Hill 34
--Sperry (F) 14 points, 3 blocks
Whiteland 74, Anderson 62
Wrestling
Madison County Championship (at Anderson)--Pendleton Heights 250, Madison-Grant 186, Frankton 184, Anderson 159, Alexandria 158, Lapel 107, Elwood 95
Wapahani Rumble
--Huntington North 72, Shenandoah 9