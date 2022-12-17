Boys Basketball

Elwood 61, Union 43

Pendleton Heights 56, Liberty Christian 53

Madison-Grant 93, Tri-Central 58

Wapahani 70, Alexandria 44

Wes-Del 53, Daleville 50

Pike 71, Anderson 66

Greenwood Christian 63, Shenandoah 26

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant 53, Mississinewa 49

--Campbell (MG) 15 points, 6 rebounds

Lawrence Central 64, Pendleton Heights 57

--K. Warfel (PH) 25 points

Wes-Del 36, Daleville 31

Frankton 52, Oak Hill 34

--Sperry (F) 14 points, 3 blocks

Whiteland 74, Anderson 62

Wrestling

Madison County Championship (at Anderson)--Pendleton Heights 250, Madison-Grant 186, Frankton 184, Anderson 159, Alexandria 158, Lapel 107, Elwood 95

Wapahani Rumble

--Huntington North 72, Shenandoah 9

Tags

Trending Video