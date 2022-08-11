Girls Golf
Shenandoah 218, Hagerstown 238
--Chandler (S) 46 (Medalist)
Alexandria 219, Eastbrook 222
--Crum (A) 48 (Medalist)
Daleville 186, Mississinewa Inc.
--Capes (D) 42 (Medalist)
