Boys Basketball Sectional First Round

Sectional 9 (at Muncie Central)

Pendleton Heights 62, Richmond 58

Sectional 41 (at Shenandoah)

Northeastern 47, Shenandoah 41

--Demick (S) 11 points

Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)

Tri-Central 80, Anderson Prep 39

--Fathauer (A) 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

IBCA Girls Basketball All-State

Senior All-State Honorable Mention

Deannaya Haseman, Lapel

Underclass Small-School All-State

Jacklynn Hosier, sophomore, Alexandria

Laniah Wills, freshman, Lapel

Underclass All-State Honorable Mention

Maddy Poynter, junior, Lapel

Emma Sperry, junior, Frankton

Kaycie Warfel, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

