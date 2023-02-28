Boys Basketball Sectional First Round
Sectional 9 (at Muncie Central)
Pendleton Heights 62, Richmond 58
Sectional 41 (at Shenandoah)
Northeastern 47, Shenandoah 41
--Demick (S) 11 points
Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)
Tri-Central 80, Anderson Prep 39
--Fathauer (A) 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks
IBCA Girls Basketball All-State
Senior All-State Honorable Mention
Deannaya Haseman, Lapel
Underclass Small-School All-State
Jacklynn Hosier, sophomore, Alexandria
Laniah Wills, freshman, Lapel
Underclass All-State Honorable Mention
Maddy Poynter, junior, Lapel
Emma Sperry, junior, Frankton
Kaycie Warfel, sophomore, Pendleton Heights