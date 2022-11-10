Girls Basketball
Clinton Central 61, Elwood 16
--Cornwell (E) 7 points, 4 rebounds
Heritage Christian 66, Lapel 55
--Poynter (L) 21 points
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 11:14 pm
