Golf

Hole in one--Rick Sipes, Grandview, No. 7, Witnesses: Steve Taylor, Lee Gray, Rocky Bennett

Volleyball

All-Delaware County

Abby Reed, senior, Daleville

Emilee Finley, senior, Daleville

All-Delaware County Honorable Mention

Lauren Finley, senior, Daleville

Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-District

1A North Central

Emilee Finley, senior, Daleville

Lauren Finley, senior, Daleville

Amarah McPhaul, senior, Daleville

Trishell Johnson, sophomore, Daleville

2A North Central

Alexis Baney, senior, Madison-Grant

Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State

Third Team

Kam Kail, senior, Pendleton Heights

