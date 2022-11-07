Golf
Hole in one--Rick Sipes, Grandview, No. 7, Witnesses: Steve Taylor, Lee Gray, Rocky Bennett
Volleyball
All-Delaware County
Abby Reed, senior, Daleville
Emilee Finley, senior, Daleville
All-Delaware County Honorable Mention
Lauren Finley, senior, Daleville
Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-District
1A North Central
Emilee Finley, senior, Daleville
Lauren Finley, senior, Daleville
Amarah McPhaul, senior, Daleville
Trishell Johnson, sophomore, Daleville
2A North Central
Alexis Baney, senior, Madison-Grant
Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant
Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State
Third Team
Kam Kail, senior, Pendleton Heights