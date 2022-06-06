Boys Golf Sectionals
At Greenfield-Central (Hawk's Tail)--New Castle 311, New Palestine 322, Mt. Vernon 338, Shelbyville 346, Shenandoah 347, Greenfield-Central 347, Triton Central 397, Southwestern 389, Morristown 403, Eastern Hancock 404, Blue River Valley 405, Knightstown 426, Waldron 464
--Zody (S) 83--Advances to Regional
At Noblesville (Harbour Trees)--Noblesville 310, Fishers 315, Hamilton Southeastern 316, Tipton 324, Hamilton Heights 355, Pendleton Heights 355, Lapel 368, Frankton 392, Alexandria 403, Anderson 418, Elwood 422, Daleville 459
--Gray (PH) 78--Advances to Regional
--Erwin (L) 80
--Retherford (E) 88
--Baker (F) 91
--Harpe (Alex) 94
--Kelley (And.) 94
--Broshar (D) 108
Baseball
All-North Central Conference
First Team
--Jacob Lee, senior, Anderson
--Linkin Talley, senior, Anderson
Second Team
--Kairo Parks, junior, Anderson
--Conner Stephenson, senior, Anderson
All Delaware County
Zach Neff, senior, Daleville
Honorable Mention
Ethan Colvin, sophomore, Daleville
Meryck Adams, sophomore, Daleville
Softball
All-Mid-Eastern Conference
Allyssa Allen, junior, Shenandoah
Kayla Muterspaugh, junior, Shenandoah
Kaylin Nolen, senior, Shenandoah
Cali Pattengale, sophomore, Daleville
Valyn Pattengale, freshman, Daleville
Lydia Schwagmeier, freshman, Shenandoah
All-Delaware County
Valyn Pattengale, freshman, Daleville
Honorable Mention
Cali Pattengale, sophomore, Daleville
Emily Simmons, freshman, Daleville
All-Central Indiana Conference
Makena Alexander, junior, Frankton
Chelsea Bowland, senior, Madison-Grant
Ady Coppess, senior, Frankton
Jaleigh Crawford, senior, Elwood
Claire Duncan, sophomore, Frankton
Katie Duncan, junior, Madison-Grant
Daya Greene, junior, Madison-Grant
Elizabeth Lee, junior, Madison-Grant
Kendall Parker, senior, Alexandria
Taylor Roundtree, sophomore, Alexandria
Morgan Scott, senior, Elwood
Olivia Shannon, junior, Elwood
Lauryn Williams, senior, Frankton
Honorable Mention
Alivia Boston, sophomore, Elwood
Makenzie Cornwell, junior, Elwood
Tristen Dunn, senior, Alexandria
Jersey Marsh, sophomore, Frankton
Chelsea Parker, senior, Madison-Grant
Anzlee Thomas, senior, Madison-Grant
Girls Tennis All-District 4
Jamison Geoffreys, senior, Anderson
Abby Cruser, senior, Pendleton Heights
Taylor Stinefield, senior, Alexandria
Carlie Remington, senior, Alexandria
Ally Honeycutt, senior, Alexandria
Emily Leever, senior, Alexandria
Coach of the Year: Matt DeVault, Alexandria