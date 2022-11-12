Girls Basketball

(Fri) Anderson 55, Richmond 38

Heritage Christian 63, Pendleton Heights 51

Lapel 71, Northeastern 54

--Wills (L) 21 points, 18 rebounds

--Poynter (L) 21 points

Madison-Grant 41, Cowan 28

--Greene (MG) 15 points

Frankton 62, Muncie Central 18

--Niccum (F) 18 points

Connersville 53, Shenandoah 28

College Football

Anderson University 19, Manchester 12

--Staley (AU) 3 interceptions

Men's Basketball

Anderson University 81, Kalamazoo 71

--Ivanyo (AU) 18 points, 9 rebounds

Women's Basketball

Anderson University 90, Brevard 82

--Stansberry (AU) 7 points, 3 assists, 3 steals

--Dellinger (AU) 40 points, 8 rebounds

