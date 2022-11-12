Girls Basketball
(Fri) Anderson 55, Richmond 38
Heritage Christian 63, Pendleton Heights 51
Lapel 71, Northeastern 54
--Wills (L) 21 points, 18 rebounds
--Poynter (L) 21 points
Madison-Grant 41, Cowan 28
--Greene (MG) 15 points
Frankton 62, Muncie Central 18
--Niccum (F) 18 points
Connersville 53, Shenandoah 28
College Football
Anderson University 19, Manchester 12
--Staley (AU) 3 interceptions
Men's Basketball
Anderson University 81, Kalamazoo 71
--Ivanyo (AU) 18 points, 9 rebounds
Women's Basketball
Anderson University 90, Brevard 82
--Stansberry (AU) 7 points, 3 assists, 3 steals
--Dellinger (AU) 40 points, 8 rebounds