Men's Basketball
Anderson University 91, Transylvania 83
--Ivanyo (AU) 28 points, 5 rebounds
Women's Basketball
Transylvania 69, Anderson University 38
--Shipley (AU) 12 points
Girls Basketball Regional 19 Championship (at Lapel)
Lapel 39, Eastbrook 37
--Wills (L) 12 points, 12 rebounds, block
Boys Basketball
Pendleton Heights 57, Mississinewa 48
--Gustin (PH) 16 points, 8 rebounds
Anderson 59, Muncie Central 44
--Carson (A) 19 points, 4 assists
International 54, Anderson Prep 53
--Finley (A) 12 points
Bethesda Christian 53, Liberty Christian 47
--Watson (LC) 17 points
Shenandoah 57, Randolph Southern 44