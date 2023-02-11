Men's Basketball

Anderson University 91, Transylvania 83

--Ivanyo (AU) 28 points, 5 rebounds

Women's Basketball

Transylvania 69, Anderson University 38

--Shipley (AU) 12 points

Girls Basketball Regional 19 Championship (at Lapel)

Lapel 39, Eastbrook 37

--Wills (L) 12 points, 12 rebounds, block

Boys Basketball

Pendleton Heights 57, Mississinewa 48

--Gustin (PH) 16 points, 8 rebounds

Anderson 59, Muncie Central 44

--Carson (A) 19 points, 4 assists

International 54, Anderson Prep 53

--Finley (A) 12 points

Bethesda Christian 53, Liberty Christian 47

--Watson (LC) 17 points

Shenandoah 57, Randolph Southern 44

Tags

Trending Video