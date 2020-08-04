Girls Golf
Royals Invitational--Carmel (blue) 289, Westfield (green) 291, Hamilton Southeastern (blue) 299, Hamilton Southeastern (white) 312, Carmel (gold) 325, Hamilton Southeastern (gray) 337, Lapel 340, Westfield (white) 340, Fishers (red) 365, Brebeuf 394, Hamilton Heights 410, Roncalli 419, Fishers (gray) 442
--Beeson (L) 75
Union City Invitational--Franklin County 350, Richmond, 364, Batesville 376, Delta 393, Daleville 406, Northeastern 406, Union County 460, East Central 496
--Allen (D) 89
Mt. Vernon 184, Pendleton Heights 194
--Wiggins (PH) 41
