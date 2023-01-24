Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Anderson 86, Daleville 73
--Ingram (A) 19 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists
--Adams (D) 34 points, 6 rebounds
Guerin Catholic 62, Liberty Christian 46
--Anderson (LC) 16 points, 5 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Lapel 48, Wapahani 39 (OT)
--Wills (L) 15 points
Frankton 70, Mississinewa 40
Alexandria 71, Taylor 7
--Hosier (A) 25 points
Anderson Prep 46, Marion 42
Indiana Math & Science 45, Daleville 36
Noblesville 78, Pendleton Heights 40
--W. Warfel (PH) 13 points
Warren Central 71, Anderson 18
Boys Swimming
Pendleton Heights 148, Liberty Christian 6
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 150, Liberty Christian 13
Wrestling
North Miami 43, Madison-Grant 36