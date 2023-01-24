Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Anderson 86, Daleville 73

--Ingram (A) 19 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists

--Adams (D) 34 points, 6 rebounds

Guerin Catholic 62, Liberty Christian 46

--Anderson (LC) 16 points, 5 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Lapel 48, Wapahani 39 (OT)

--Wills (L) 15 points

Frankton 70, Mississinewa 40

Alexandria 71, Taylor 7

--Hosier (A) 25 points

Anderson Prep 46, Marion 42

Indiana Math & Science 45, Daleville 36

Noblesville 78, Pendleton Heights 40

--W. Warfel (PH) 13 points

Warren Central 71, Anderson 18

Boys Swimming

Pendleton Heights 148, Liberty Christian 6

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 150, Liberty Christian 13

Wrestling

North Miami 43, Madison-Grant 36

