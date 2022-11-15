Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep 48, Traders Point 25
--Peoples (A) 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks
Knightstown 41, Daleville 30
Lapel 56, Wabash 47
--Poynter (L) 13 points, 8 rebounds
Madison-Grant 44, Marion 40 (OT)
