Men's Basketball
Earlham 70, Anderson University 62
--Ivanyo (AU) 17 points
Women's Basketball
Anderson University 83, Earlham 44
--Dellinger (AU) 22 points
Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 53, Union County 49
--Demick (S) 14 points
Alexandria 39, Monroe Central 33
Frankton 74, Tri-Central 61
--Wright (F) 21 points, 5 assists
Madison-Grant 71, Bluffton 44
Pendleton Heights 42, Hamilton Southeastern 41
--Mozingo (PH) 15 points
Liberty Christian 50, Westfield 48
--Anderson (LC) 16 points
Lapel 61, Oak Hill 51
Anderson 64, Lawrence Central 58 (OT)
--Ingram (A) 19 points
Anderson Prep 72, International 62
--Finley (A) 22 points
Wrestling Sectionals
At Delta--Delta 259.5, Cowan 201, Yorktown 190, Winchester 138, Muncie Central 130, Daleville 98, Monroe Central 93, Wes-Del 73, Wapahani 44, Randolph Southern 8
--Brooks (Daleville) 138-pound champion
At Elwood--Hamilton Heights 255, Noblesville 189, Pendleton Heights 185, Frankton 126.5, Alexandria 119, Anderson 85, Guerin Catholic 78, Tipton 77, Elwood 58, Lapel 50
--I. Fye (Alex) 113-pound champion
--Stephens (Anderson) 195-pound champion
--Simpson (Elwood) 106-pound champion
--Branham (Frankton) 285-pound champion
--Todd (PHHS) 145-pound champion
At Centerville--New Castle 207, Centerville 202, Eastern Hancock 194.5, Northeastern 141.5, Tri 137.5, Hagerstown 101, Cambridge City Lincoln 69, Shenandoah 61, Richmond 59.5, Blue River Valley 48, Knightstown 44
At Oak Hill--Western 235.5, Oak Hill 198, Kokomo 149.5, Madison-Grant 148, Eastbrook 100, Eastern 93, Marion 92.5, Tri-Central 85.5, Mississinewa 84, Northwestern 36, Taylor 19