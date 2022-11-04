Football Sectional 38 Championship
Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20
Girls Basketball
Daleville 56, Muncie Burris 31
Elwood 53, Phalen Academy 25
Alexandria 51, Cowan 21
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 11:48 pm
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
