Boys Basketball
Eastern Hancock 58, Lapel 46
Anderson 73, McCutcheon 48
--Wills (A) 16 points, 3 assists
Pendleton Heights 54, Greenfield-Central 50 (OT)
--Dunham (PH) 22 points
Shenandoah 45, Heritage Christian 39
--Campbell (S) 16 points
Frankton 60, Elwood 44
Oak Hill 48, Madison-Grant 45
Mississinewa 65, Alexandria 30
University 79, Anderson Prep 11
Girls Basketball
Marion 46, Liberty Christian 37
Daleville 41, Union (Modoc) 37
Frankton 84, Elwood 4
--Bates (F) 42 points (1,000th of her career)
