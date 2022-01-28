Boys Basketball

Eastern Hancock 58, Lapel 46

Anderson 73, McCutcheon 48

--Wills (A) 16 points, 3 assists

Pendleton Heights 54, Greenfield-Central 50 (OT)

--Dunham (PH) 22 points

Shenandoah 45, Heritage Christian 39

--Campbell (S) 16 points

Frankton 60, Elwood 44

Oak Hill 48, Madison-Grant 45

Mississinewa 65, Alexandria 30

University 79, Anderson Prep 11

Girls Basketball

Marion 46, Liberty Christian 37

Daleville 41, Union (Modoc) 37

Frankton 84, Elwood 4

--Bates (F) 42 points (1,000th of her career)

Tags

Trending Video