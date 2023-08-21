Monday's Results
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 4, Muncie Burris 2
--Weflen (PH) 2 goals
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 4, Muncie Burris 1
Madison-Grant 5, Eastern 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Laubenstein (E) 6-2, 6-0
--2S Fox (MG) def Torivo (E) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Hull (MG) def G. Farkas (E) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Pax/Evans (MG) def Cloum/Atheron (E) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Moore/Brunt (MG) def B. Farkas/Budde (E) 6-0, 6-4
Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Koon (MV) def Perny (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Downs (MV) def Ritchey (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Cougil (MV) def Kean (PH) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Moore/Wylie (MV) def Morgan/Thorsen (PH) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Jones/Orelup (MV) def Haugh/Bush (PH) 6-4, 6-3
Lapel 5, Blue River Valley 0
--1S Bair (L) def Keck (B) 6-1, 6-4
--2S McClintock (L) def Inman (B) 6-2, 6-3
--3S Wilkins (L) def Urlagc (B) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Lewis/Cash (L) def Jarvis/Beavers (B) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Gooding/Pinkerton (L) def Jester/Kemerly (B) 6-2, 6-2
Girls Golf
Lapel 180, Frankton 191, Mississinewa 220
--Likens (L) 38 (Medalist)
Shenandoah 223, Eastern Hancock Inc., Knightstown Inc.
--Shelton 48 (Medalist)
Girls Soccer
Lawrence North 3, Pendleton Heights 2
Wapahani 10, Anderson 1
--Lyon (A) goal
Volleyball
Lapel 3, Daleville 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21)
Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-4, 25-14, 25-10)
Westfield 3, Pendleton Heights 2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-12)
Blackford 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-10)
Local Golf
Hole in One
--Bobby Windlan, witnessed by Bobby Faulvs and Bill Radcliffe, par-4, 4th hole, Grandview
Tuesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Muncie Burris 6, Liberty Christian 0
Blackford 8, Anderson Prep 0
Anderson 2, Yorktown 2
Pendleton Heights 2, Muncie Central 0
--Hovermale (PH) goal
Girls Golf
Pendleton Heights 189, Daleville 189, Muncie Central Inc.
--Day (PH) 39 (Medalist)
--Gick (D) 42
Lapel 186, Shenandoah 208, Elwood 225
--Marshall (L) 37 (Medalist)
--Michael (S) 52
Girls Soccer
Lapel 7, Anderson 1
--Love (L) 2 goals
Volleyball
Liberty Christian 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-22, 25-19, 26-24)
--Erny (LC) 16 kills, 3 aces
--Cox (A) 5 kills, ace
Elwood 3, Marion 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-20)
Lapel 3, Cowan 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-11)
Madison-Grant 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17)
--Bolser (MG) 7 kills
Daleville 3, Hagerstown 2 (11-25, 28-26, 25-18, 19-25, 15-7)
Noblesville 3, Pendleton Heights 2