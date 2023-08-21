Monday's Results

Boys Soccer

Pendleton Heights 4, Muncie Burris 2

--Weflen (PH) 2 goals

Boys Tennis

Shenandoah 4, Muncie Burris 1

Madison-Grant 5, Eastern 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Laubenstein (E) 6-2, 6-0

--2S Fox (MG) def Torivo (E) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Hull (MG) def G. Farkas (E) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Pax/Evans (MG) def Cloum/Atheron (E) 6-3, 6-3

--2D Moore/Brunt (MG) def B. Farkas/Budde (E) 6-0, 6-4

Mt. Vernon 5, Pendleton Heights 0

--1S Koon (MV) def Perny (PH) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Downs (MV) def Ritchey (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--3S Cougil (MV) def Kean (PH) 6-2, 6-1

--1D Moore/Wylie (MV) def Morgan/Thorsen (PH) 6-1, 6-1

--2D Jones/Orelup (MV) def Haugh/Bush (PH) 6-4, 6-3

Lapel 5, Blue River Valley 0

--1S Bair (L) def Keck (B) 6-1, 6-4

--2S McClintock (L) def Inman (B) 6-2, 6-3

--3S Wilkins (L) def Urlagc (B) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Lewis/Cash (L) def Jarvis/Beavers (B) 6-1, 6-0 

--2D Gooding/Pinkerton (L) def Jester/Kemerly (B) 6-2, 6-2

Girls Golf

Lapel 180, Frankton 191, Mississinewa 220

--Likens (L) 38 (Medalist)

Shenandoah 223, Eastern Hancock Inc., Knightstown Inc.

--Shelton 48 (Medalist)

Girls Soccer

Lawrence North 3, Pendleton Heights 2

Wapahani 10, Anderson 1

--Lyon (A) goal

Volleyball

Lapel 3, Daleville 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21)

Muncie Burris 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-4, 25-14, 25-10)

Westfield 3, Pendleton Heights 2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-12)

Blackford 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-10)

Local Golf

Hole in One

--Bobby Windlan, witnessed by Bobby Faulvs and Bill Radcliffe, par-4, 4th hole, Grandview

Tuesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Muncie Burris 6, Liberty Christian 0

Blackford 8, Anderson Prep 0

Anderson 2, Yorktown 2

Pendleton Heights 2, Muncie Central 0

--Hovermale (PH) goal

Girls Golf

Pendleton Heights 189, Daleville 189, Muncie Central Inc.

--Day (PH) 39 (Medalist)

--Gick (D) 42

Lapel 186, Shenandoah 208, Elwood 225

--Marshall (L) 37 (Medalist)

--Michael (S) 52

Girls Soccer

Lapel 7, Anderson 1

--Love (L) 2 goals

Volleyball

Liberty Christian 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-22, 25-19, 26-24)

--Erny (LC) 16 kills, 3 aces

--Cox (A) 5 kills, ace

Elwood 3, Marion 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-20)

Lapel 3, Cowan 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-11)

Madison-Grant 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-17)

--Bolser (MG) 7 kills

Daleville 3, Hagerstown 2 (11-25, 28-26, 25-18, 19-25, 15-7)

Noblesville 3, Pendleton Heights 2

