Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 69, Wes-Del 10

--Hosier (A) 31 points

Fishers 66, Pendleton Heights 51

--W. Warfel (PH) 21 points

Boys Swimming

Manchester 63, Elwood 49

Girls Swimming

Manchester 106, Elwood 73

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Guerin Catholic 59, Pendleton Heights 36

--Gustin (PH) 12 points, 11 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Blue River Valley 68, Daleville 36

Madison-Grant 52, Eastern 21

Frankton 47, Wapahani 41

Eastern Hancock 50, Lapel 43

Boys Swimming

New Palestine 108, Pendleton Heights 78

--Grobey (PH) 1st Diving

Anderson 132, Marion 38

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 114, New Palestine 72

--Rector (PH) 4 wins

Anderson 109, Marion 62

Wrestling

Mississinewa 40, Alexandria 36

