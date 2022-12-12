Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 69, Wes-Del 10
--Hosier (A) 31 points
Fishers 66, Pendleton Heights 51
--W. Warfel (PH) 21 points
Boys Swimming
Manchester 63, Elwood 49
Girls Swimming
Manchester 106, Elwood 73
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Guerin Catholic 59, Pendleton Heights 36
--Gustin (PH) 12 points, 11 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Blue River Valley 68, Daleville 36
Madison-Grant 52, Eastern 21
Frankton 47, Wapahani 41
Eastern Hancock 50, Lapel 43
Boys Swimming
New Palestine 108, Pendleton Heights 78
--Grobey (PH) 1st Diving
Anderson 132, Marion 38
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 114, New Palestine 72
--Rector (PH) 4 wins
Anderson 109, Marion 62
Wrestling
Mississinewa 40, Alexandria 36