Monday's Result

Girls Basketball

Centerville 42, Anderson Prep Academy 41

--Flowers (A) 12 points, 2 rebounds

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Yorktown 87, Alexandria 49

--Cuneo  (A) 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Frankton 47, Muncie Burris 42

Westfield 49, Pendleton Heights 39

Phalen 68, Anderson Prep 57

--Scott (A) 15 points

Indianapolis Shortridge 53, Liberty Christian 46

Boys Swimming

Pendleton Heights 129, Muncie Central 57

Girls Basketball

Lapel 60, Yorktown 36

Anderson 56, Marion 36

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 130, Muncie Central 55

Wrestling

South Adams 60, Daleville 9

