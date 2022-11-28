Monday's Result
Girls Basketball
Centerville 42, Anderson Prep Academy 41
--Flowers (A) 12 points, 2 rebounds
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Yorktown 87, Alexandria 49
--Cuneo (A) 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Frankton 47, Muncie Burris 42
Westfield 49, Pendleton Heights 39
Phalen 68, Anderson Prep 57
--Scott (A) 15 points
Indianapolis Shortridge 53, Liberty Christian 46
Boys Swimming
Pendleton Heights 129, Muncie Central 57
Girls Basketball
Lapel 60, Yorktown 36
Anderson 56, Marion 36
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 130, Muncie Central 55
Wrestling
South Adams 60, Daleville 9