Boys Track and Field
(Thur) Lapel 64, Elwood 34
--C.Smith (L) 800 & 1600
Girls Track and Field
(Thur) Elwood 57, Lapel 45
--Garcia (E) long jump, 100 meters & 100 hurdles
...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND SQUALLS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT... Winds may gust as high as 40 mph through the overnight...which could blow around unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north south roadways. Rain will change to snow showers after midnight...with a few heavier snow squalls also possible. The brief heavier rates of snow with in the squalls combined with gusty winds may produce drastic reductions in visibilities at times overnight. A dusting will be possible in spots by daybreak Saturday...primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.
