Boys Soccer
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 1, Mt. Vernon 0
--John (PH) goal
Phalen Academy 3, Liberty Christian 1
--D. Thurman (LC) goal
Boys Tennis
(Thur) New Castle 5, Anderson 0
Girls Soccer
(Thur) McCutcheon 16, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 9:36 pm
|
