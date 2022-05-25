Baseball Sectional First Round
Sectional 40 (at Frankton)
Monroe Central 13, Elwood 1 (5)
Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)
Boys Golf
(Tue) Tri 193, Blue River Valley 197, Daleville 208, Cowan 218
--Cooper (D) 47
Girls Tennis Individual Sectional Championship (at Marion)
Geoffreys (Anderson) def Fuqua (Mississinewa) 6-0, 6-1
Softball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 39 (at Oak Hill)
Madison-Grant 17, Blackford 2
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Elwood 7, Alexandria 1
--Crawford (E) 3-4, R, 2 RBI
--Parker (A) 1-2, R, 7 IP, 4 ER, 8 K