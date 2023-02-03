Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Mt. Vernon 29, Pendleton Heights 25

New Palestine 50, Anderson 45

Sectional 24 (at Hamilton Heights)

Yorktown 43, Frankton 35

Sectional 39 (at Blackford)

Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5

Sectional 40 (at Wapahani)

Lapel 58, Alexandria 56

--Wills (L) 27, points, 21 rebounds

--Hosier (A) 25 points, 3 assists

Sectional 41 (at Hagerstown)

Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33

--McKnight (S) 13 points

Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)

Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28

Cowan 47, Anderson Prep 32

