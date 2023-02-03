Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Mt. Vernon 29, Pendleton Heights 25
New Palestine 50, Anderson 45
Sectional 24 (at Hamilton Heights)
Yorktown 43, Frankton 35
Sectional 39 (at Blackford)
Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5
Sectional 40 (at Wapahani)
Lapel 58, Alexandria 56
--Wills (L) 27, points, 21 rebounds
--Hosier (A) 25 points, 3 assists
Sectional 41 (at Hagerstown)
Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33
--McKnight (S) 13 points
Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)
Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28
Cowan 47, Anderson Prep 32