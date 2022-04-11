Monday's Results

Boys Golf

Yorktown 160, Daleville 221, Cowan 224

--Broshar (D) 49

Softball

Lapel 20, Sheridan 0 (5)

--Pulley (L) 2-2, 2 2B, 5 RBI

Shelbyville 5, Pendleton Heights 3

--Goodwin (PH) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI

Boys Track & Field

Alexandria 74, Daleville 57, Wes-Del 24

--Neff (D) 100, long jump

--Kaufman (A) 110 hurdles, high jump

Girls Track & Field

Daleville 59, Wes-Del 47, Alexandria 41

--Norris (D) 800, 1600

--Stansberry (A) 400 (school record), 100, 200

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Blue River Valley 1, Daleville 0

Shenandoah 6, Wapahani 1

--McDaniel (S) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 8 K

Nick Mueller Madison County Baseball Tournament (First Round)

Pendleton Heights 3, Madison-Grant 1

--Conner (PH) 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI

--T. Yeagy (MG) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Alexandria 35, Anderson Prep 0 (5)

--Matthews (A) 4-4, 4 R, 4 RBI

--Hornocker (APA) 1-2

Anderson 11, Elwood 1 (5)

--Waymire (A) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI

--Jetty (E) 1-2, RBI

Lapel 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

--Stow (L) 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI

--Chappell (LC) 1-2, 2B

Boys Golf

Shenandoah 166, Hagerstown 178

--Craig (S) 37

Softball

Shenandoah 9, Wapahani 7

--Schwagmeier (S) 3-3, 2 SB, 3 R, RBI

Madison County Softball Tournament (First Round)

Pendleton Heights 9, Madison-Grant 1

--Ryan (PH) 2-3, HR, 4 RBI

--Holliday (MG) 1-3, HR

Frankton 6, Alexandria 0

--McCorkhill (F) 3-4, 2B, R

--Roundtree (A) 1-3

Elwood 12, Anderson 0 (5)

--Shannon (E) 5 IP, 0 H, 12 K, 2-3, 2 R

Lapel 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

--Tracy (L) 3-4, HR, 2 RBI

--Mercer (LC) 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 K

Girls Tennis

Alexandria 5, Hamilton Heights 0

Yorktown 3, Anderson 2

Elwood 3, Tipton 2

Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Cruser (PH) def Sebastian (M) 6-4, 6-3

--2S Solis (M) def Thompson (PH) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

--3S White (M) def Graves (PH) 6-2, 6-0

--1D Leach/Riggs (M) def Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

--2D Fisher/Marroni (M) def Manchess/Spencer (PH) 6-2, 6-4

Boys Track & Field

Eastbrook 84, Alexandria 51, Blackford 25

--Kaufman (A) 300 hurdles, high jump

Shenandoah 52, Indiana Math & Science 38, Knightstown 31

--Adkins (S) shot put, discus

Girls Track & Field

Eastbrook 62.5, Alexandria 54, Blackford 44.5

--Stansberry (A) 100 (School Record), 200, 400

Indiana Math & Science 56, Shenandoah 40, Knightstown 31

--Hill (S) 800

Tags

Trending Video