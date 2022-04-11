Monday's Results
Boys Golf
Yorktown 160, Daleville 221, Cowan 224
--Broshar (D) 49
Softball
Lapel 20, Sheridan 0 (5)
--Pulley (L) 2-2, 2 2B, 5 RBI
Shelbyville 5, Pendleton Heights 3
--Goodwin (PH) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI
Boys Track & Field
Alexandria 74, Daleville 57, Wes-Del 24
--Neff (D) 100, long jump
--Kaufman (A) 110 hurdles, high jump
Girls Track & Field
Daleville 59, Wes-Del 47, Alexandria 41
--Norris (D) 800, 1600
--Stansberry (A) 400 (school record), 100, 200
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Blue River Valley 1, Daleville 0
Shenandoah 6, Wapahani 1
--McDaniel (S) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 8 K
Nick Mueller Madison County Baseball Tournament (First Round)
Pendleton Heights 3, Madison-Grant 1
--Conner (PH) 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI
--T. Yeagy (MG) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 7 K
Alexandria 35, Anderson Prep 0 (5)
--Matthews (A) 4-4, 4 R, 4 RBI
--Hornocker (APA) 1-2
Anderson 11, Elwood 1 (5)
--Waymire (A) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
--Jetty (E) 1-2, RBI
Lapel 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
--Stow (L) 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI
--Chappell (LC) 1-2, 2B
Boys Golf
Shenandoah 166, Hagerstown 178
--Craig (S) 37
Softball
Shenandoah 9, Wapahani 7
--Schwagmeier (S) 3-3, 2 SB, 3 R, RBI
Madison County Softball Tournament (First Round)
Pendleton Heights 9, Madison-Grant 1
--Ryan (PH) 2-3, HR, 4 RBI
--Holliday (MG) 1-3, HR
Frankton 6, Alexandria 0
--McCorkhill (F) 3-4, 2B, R
--Roundtree (A) 1-3
Elwood 12, Anderson 0 (5)
--Shannon (E) 5 IP, 0 H, 12 K, 2-3, 2 R
Lapel 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
--Tracy (L) 3-4, HR, 2 RBI
--Mercer (LC) 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 K
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 5, Hamilton Heights 0
Yorktown 3, Anderson 2
Elwood 3, Tipton 2
Marion 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Sebastian (M) 6-4, 6-3
--2S Solis (M) def Thompson (PH) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
--3S White (M) def Graves (PH) 6-2, 6-0
--1D Leach/Riggs (M) def Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
--2D Fisher/Marroni (M) def Manchess/Spencer (PH) 6-2, 6-4
Boys Track & Field
Eastbrook 84, Alexandria 51, Blackford 25
--Kaufman (A) 300 hurdles, high jump
Shenandoah 52, Indiana Math & Science 38, Knightstown 31
--Adkins (S) shot put, discus
Girls Track & Field
Eastbrook 62.5, Alexandria 54, Blackford 44.5
--Stansberry (A) 100 (School Record), 200, 400
Indiana Math & Science 56, Shenandoah 40, Knightstown 31
--Hill (S) 800