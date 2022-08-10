Girls Golf
Shenandoah 219, New Castle 220
--Chandler (S) 48 (Medalist)
Pendleton Heights 187, Shelbyville 242
Elwood 242, Clinton Prairie 242, Taylor Inc.
--Laub (E) 57 (Medalist)
