Boys Basketball

Daleville 72, Union (Modoc) 13

--Adams (D) 26 points

Anderson 78, McCutcheon 34

--Murphy (A) 20 points, 6 rebounds

Greenfield-Central 76, Pendleton Heights 44

--Mozingo (PH) 13 points

Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 29

Eastern Hancock 52, Lapel 48

University 72, Anderson Prep 18

--Fathauer (A) 6 points

Heritage Christian 84, Shenandoah 67

Frankton 50, Elwood 40

Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 57

Girls Basketball

(Thur) Randolph Southern 86, Anderson Prep 43

Daleville 68, Union (Modoc) 48

--Johnson (D) 24 points

Frankton 66, Elwood 16

