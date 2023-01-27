Boys Basketball
Daleville 72, Union (Modoc) 13
--Adams (D) 26 points
Anderson 78, McCutcheon 34
--Murphy (A) 20 points, 6 rebounds
Greenfield-Central 76, Pendleton Heights 44
--Mozingo (PH) 13 points
Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 29
Eastern Hancock 52, Lapel 48
University 72, Anderson Prep 18
--Fathauer (A) 6 points
Heritage Christian 84, Shenandoah 67
Frankton 50, Elwood 40
Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 57
Girls Basketball
(Thur) Randolph Southern 86, Anderson Prep 43
Daleville 68, Union (Modoc) 48
--Johnson (D) 24 points
Frankton 66, Elwood 16