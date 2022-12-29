Girls Basketball
(Wed) Seeger 46, Alexandria 44
Jay County 63, Pendleton Heights 50
--K. Warfel (PH) 25 points, 4 steals
Wrestling
Eastern Holiday Wrestling Classic, Day One (at Greentown)
--Madison-Grant 42, Tri-Central 36
--Madison-Grant 53, Carroll 24
--Madison-Grant 39, Eastern 33
--Madison-Grant 52, Eastbrook 27
--Madison-Grant 51, Sheridan 24
Spartan Classic, Day One (at Connersville)--East Noble 90.5, Greenfield-Central 89, Fishers 83, Bishop Chatard 73, Columbus North 73, New Castle 72.5, Rushville 67, Purdue Polytechnic 64.5, Beech Grove 61.5, Jasper 57.5, New Palestine 56, River Forest 55.5, Anderson 55, Pike 55, Charlestown 54.5, Franklin County 53, Eastern Hancock 52, Western Boone 51.5, Shelbyville 49, Union County 46.5, Valparaiso 44.5, Connersville 42, Northeastern 40, Triton Central 37.5, Mississinewa 36, Greensburg 28, Providence Cristo Rey 26, Shenandoah 25, Richmond 19, Daleville 17
North Montgomery Holiday Duals
--Pendleton Heights 48, West Vigo 30
--Renssellaer Central 57, Pendleton Heights 16
--Pendleton Heights 68, Ft. Wayne South Side 12
--Noblesville 39, Pendleton Heights 36
--Pendleton Heights 50, Hanover Central 25
--Noblesville 78, Lapel 3
--Rochester 84, Lapel 0
--North Montgomery 60, Lapel 18
--Ft. Wayne South Side 30, Lapel 30
--Muncie Central 51, Lapel 6