Monday's Results
Men's College Soccer
Anderson University 3, Adrian 0
--Grubbs (AU) 2 assists
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 8, Irvington Prep 1
--Cabello (LC) goal, assist
Boys Tennis
Kokomo 3, Madison-Grant 2
Shenandoah 5, Randolph Southern 0
Frankton 5, Alexandria 0
Girls Golf Sectionals
Noblesville (at Harbour Trees)--Noblesville 316, Hamilton Southeastern 318, Fishers 381, Lapel 412, Frankton 412, Tipton 416, Pendleton Heights 438, Hamilton Heights 440, Alexandria 496, Elwood 507
--Beeson (L) 81
--Wenger (F) 88
--Baldwin (PH) 104
--Kellams (Alex) 122
--Laub (E) 122
--Horton (Anderson) 136
New Palestine (at Hawk's Tail)--New Palestine 354, Mt. Vernon 399, Rushville 406, Shenandoah 420, Greenfield-Central 434, Triton Central 541, Morristown 549
--Chandler (S) 86
Girls Soccer
Westfield 6, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Wapahani 3, Daleville 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-9)
--Reed (D) 9 digs
Liberty Christian 3, Irvington Prep 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-16)
Shenandoah 3, Monroe Central 2 (25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 19-25, 15-13)
Frankton 3, Eastern 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19)
Fishers 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (27-25, 25-4, 25-17)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Eastern 3, Anderson Prep 1
Pendleton Heights 6, New Castle 0
Boys Tennis
Lapel 5, Hamilton Heights 0
--1S Poynter (L) def Steffen (HH) 6-2, 6-0
--2S Novak (L) def Diller (HH) 4-0, ret.
--3S H. Bair (L) def Colter (HH) 6-0, 6-0
--1D I. Bair/Lewis (L) def Ozolins/Rickley (HH) 6-2, 6-0
--2D Humerickhouse/Cash (L) def Brusky/Roosa (HH) 6-1, 6-2
Alexandria 5, Blackford 0
Madison-Grant 5, Elwood 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Hinchman (E) 6-4, 6-2
--2S Fox (MG) def Brandon (E) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Hull (MG) def A. Pan (E) 6-0, 6-0;
--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Henry/P. Pan (E) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Price/Barton (MG) def Seibel/Dailey (E) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2
Shenandoah 5, Anderson 0
New Castle 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Alfrey (NC) def Bowers (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Perny (PH) def Cornwell (NC) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Ritchey (PH) def Grieser (NC) 6-2, 6-2
--1D S. Underhill/Blackford (NC) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2
--2D Farris/L. Underhill (NC) def Caldwell/Haugh (PH) 6-1, 6-0
Boys Cross Country
Madison County Championship (at Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 32, Lapel 61, Anderson 70, Alexandria 106, Liberty Christian 108, Anderson Prep Academy 135
All County:
--Price (LC) 1st
--C. Smith (Lapel) 2nd
--Blake (PH) 3rd
--Coggins (PH) 4th
--H. Smith (F) 5th
--Davis (PH) 6th
--Burress (L) 7th
--Proctor (Anderson) 8th
--King (Anderson) 9th
--Reese (E) 10th
Grant 4 (at Madison-Grant)--Oak Hill 18, Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 64, Mississinewa 96
--Hofherr (MG) 7th
Girls Cross Country
Madison County Championship (at Pendleton Heights)--Pendleton Heights 19, Alexandria 46, Frankton 75
All County:
--Jarrell (PH) 1st
--Goodwin (Lapel) 2nd
--Walker (PH) 3rd
--Thurman (PH) 4th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 5th
--Hosier (Alexandria) 6th
--Combs (Lapel) 7th
--Davidson (PH) 8th
--Hessler (PH) 9th
--Welpott (PH) 10th
Grant 4 (at Madison-Grant)--Eastbrook 23, Oak Hill 32, Madison-Grant 80
--Kelich (MG) 11th
Girls Soccer
Lapel 6, Blackford 0
Volleyball
Lapel 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-8)
Alexandria 3, Marion 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-19)
Anderson 3, Liberty Christian 2 (25-23, 9-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-5)