Monday's Results
Baseball
Monroe Central 11, Lapel 0 (5)
--Harper (L) 1-2
Frankton 11, Tipton 1 (5)
--Oleson (F) 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K
Softball
Elwood 11, Sheridan 0 (5)
--Boston (E) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K; 2-2
Liberty Christian 14, Christel House 6
--Clervrain (LC) 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Alexandria 10, Daleville 0 (5)
--Morris (A) 5 IP, 1 H, 5 K
--Adams (D) 1-2
Anderson 11, Richmond 1 (5)
--Talley (A) 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 13, Shelbyville 4
--Conner (PH) 4-5, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Alexandria 206, Wes-Del 224
--Harpe (A) 48 (co-medalist)
--Fye (A) 48 (co-medalist)
Shenandoah 166, Wapahani 179, Cowan 212
Pendleton Heights 164, Mt. Vernon 175
Girls Tennis
Jay County 5, Frankton 0
--1S Brewster (JC) def Bates (F) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1
--2S Hedges (JC) def Brobston (F) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Haines (JC) def Niccum (F) 6-0 6-0
--1D Dirksen/Hemmelgarn (JC) def Hamaker/Curtis (F) 6-0, 6-0
--2D K.Zimmerman/H.Zimmerman (JC) def Harrison/Bilyeu (F) 6-0, 6-0
Alexandria 5, Shenandoah 0
Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1
--1S K.Renihan (L) def Starks (GC) 2-6, 6-0, 6-0
--2S Layton (GC) def Erwin (L) 6-1, 6-1
--3S McConnell (GC) def Wolfgang (L) 6-4, 7-5
--1D Chastain/Smith (GC) def C.Renihan/Lyons (L) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
--2D (GC) def Manning/Humerickhouse (L) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
Softball
Shenandoah 10, Randolph Southern 0 (5)
--Schwagmeier (S) 2-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
--Nolen (S) 6 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 13 K
Anderson 4, Alexandria 2
--Weir (And.) 2-3
--Roundtree (Alex.) 1-3
Union City 9, Liberty Christian 6
--Watson (LC) 3-3, (2) 2B, R, RBI
Mt. Vernon 9, Frankton 7
--Alexander (F) 2-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI
Boys Track and Field
Shenandoah 56, Daleville 53, Lapel 35
--Burress (L) 1600, 800
--Fitch (S) Long jump, 100
--Wilson (D) high jump, 400
Morristown 67, Anderson Prep 58, Knightstown 32
Girls Track and Field
Shenandoah 48, Daleville 46, Lapel 35
--Norris (D) 1600, 800
--Grant (L) discus
--VanBuskirk (S) long jump
Morristown 104, Anderson Prep 24, Knightstown 18