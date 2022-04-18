Monday's Results

Baseball

Monroe Central 11, Lapel 0 (5)

--Harper (L) 1-2

Frankton 11, Tipton 1 (5)

--Oleson (F) 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K

Softball

Elwood 11, Sheridan 0 (5)

--Boston (E) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K; 2-2

Liberty Christian 14, Christel House 6

--Clervrain (LC) 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Alexandria 10, Daleville 0 (5)

--Morris (A) 5 IP, 1 H, 5 K

--Adams (D) 1-2

Anderson 11, Richmond 1 (5)

--Talley (A) 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Pendleton Heights 13, Shelbyville 4

--Conner (PH) 4-5, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

Alexandria 206, Wes-Del 224

--Harpe (A) 48 (co-medalist)

--Fye (A) 48 (co-medalist)

Shenandoah 166, Wapahani 179, Cowan 212

Pendleton Heights 164, Mt. Vernon 175

Girls Tennis

Jay County 5, Frankton 0

--1S Brewster (JC) def Bates (F) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1

--2S Hedges (JC) def Brobston (F) 6-3, 6-0

--3S Haines (JC) def Niccum (F) 6-0 6-0

--1D Dirksen/Hemmelgarn (JC) def Hamaker/Curtis (F) 6-0, 6-0

--2D K.Zimmerman/H.Zimmerman (JC) def Harrison/Bilyeu (F) 6-0, 6-0

Alexandria 5, Shenandoah 0

Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1

--1S K.Renihan (L) def Starks (GC) 2-6, 6-0, 6-0

--2S Layton (GC) def Erwin (L) 6-1, 6-1

--3S McConnell (GC) def Wolfgang (L) 6-4, 7-5

--1D Chastain/Smith (GC) def C.Renihan/Lyons (L) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

--2D (GC) def Manning/Humerickhouse (L) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Softball

Shenandoah 10, Randolph Southern 0 (5)

--Schwagmeier (S) 2-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

--Nolen (S) 6 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 13 K

Anderson 4, Alexandria 2

--Weir (And.) 2-3

--Roundtree (Alex.) 1-3

Union City 9, Liberty Christian 6

--Watson (LC) 3-3, (2) 2B, R, RBI

Mt. Vernon 9, Frankton 7

--Alexander (F) 2-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Boys Track and Field

Shenandoah 56, Daleville 53, Lapel 35

--Burress (L) 1600, 800

--Fitch (S) Long jump, 100

--Wilson (D) high jump, 400

Morristown 67, Anderson Prep 58, Knightstown 32

Girls Track and Field

Shenandoah 48, Daleville 46, Lapel 35

--Norris (D) 1600, 800

--Grant (L) discus

--VanBuskirk (S) long jump

Morristown 104, Anderson Prep 24, Knightstown 18

Tags

Trending Video