Boys Cross Country Sectionals
Sectional 14 (at Marion)--Wabash 34, Oak Hill 48, Marion 121, Huntington North 132, Southern Wells 140, Eastbrook 144, Madison-Grant 162, Northfield 248, Mississinewa 249
--Hofherr (MG) 19th
Sectional 15 (at Pendleton Heights)--Hamilton Southeastern 23, Fishers 56, Pendleton Heights 84, Lapel 139, Blue River Valley 142, Anderson 188, Frankton 188, Shenandoah 214, Alexandria 236, Anderson Prep Academy 262
--Price (Liberty Christian) 1st
--Blake (PH) 4th
--C. Smith (Lapel) 5th
--H. Smith (Frankton) 13th
--Coggins (PH) 17th
--Lyst (PH) 18th
Sectional 16 (at Delta)--Wapahani 33, Yorktown 92, Monroe Central 108, Muncie Central 114, Muncie Burris 149, Cowan 163, Delta 173, Jay County 188, Daleville 193, Winchester 193, Union City 326
--E. Colvin (Daleville) 30th
Girls Cross Country Sectionals
Sectional 14 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 57, Huntington North 57, Eastbrook 59, Blackford 108, Marion 127, Wabash 135, Northfield 138, Southern Wells 232, Madison-Grant 235
--Kelich (MG) 30th
Sectional 15 (at Pendleton Heights)--Hamilton Southeastern 22, Pendleton Heights 66, Fishers 71, Blue River Valley 106, Alexandria 130, Frankton 191, Elwood 198, Shenandoah 219
--Jarrell (PH) 2nd
--Goodwin (Lapel) 8th
--Walker (PH) 12th
--Thurman (PH) 13th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 15th
--Hessler (PH) 18th
Sectional 16 (at Delta)--Monroe Central 62, Yorktown 70, Delta 108, Daleville 129, Muncie Central 129, Wapahani 135, Randolph Southern 137, Muncie Burris 151, Winchester 177
--Norris (Daleville) 2nd
Girls Soccer Sectional 8 Championship (at Noblesville)
Noblesville 3, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 0
Madison-Grant 3, Oak Hill 0
Daleville 2, North White 0 (25-12, 25-11)
Daleville 2, Cascade 1 (25-27, 25-19, 15-11)
Clinton Prairie 2, Daleville 1 (25-22, 24-26, 15-11)
Frontier 2, Daleville 1 (17-25, 25-17, 15-12)
Northeastern 2, Alexandria 0 (25-21, 25-9)
Lawrenceburg 2, Alexandria 0 (25-12, 25-17)
Adams Central 2, Alexandria 0 (25-9, 25-9)
Whiteland 2, Alexandria 0 (25-16, 25-15)
College Football
Franklin 54, Anderson University 14
Men's Soccer
Anderson University 3, Bluffton 2
--Rowlison (AU) goal, assist
Women's Soccer
Anderson University 3, Bluffton 1
--Fort (AU) assist
College Volleyball
Mount St. Joseph 3, Anderson University 0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-16)
--Hall (AU) 10 digs