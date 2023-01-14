Men's Basketball

Transylvania 87, Anderson University 84

--Ivanyo (AU) 24 points, 7 rebounds

Women's Basketball

Transylvania 89, Anderson University 63

--Dellinger (AU) 11 points, 4 rebounds

Boys Basketball

Shelbyville 58, Pendleton Heights 55

--Mozingo (PH) 13 points

Liberty Christian 63, Muncie Burris 52

--Anderson (LC) 22 points

Anderson 71, Hamilton Southeastern 66

--Carson (A) 22 points, 4 assists

Sheridan 50, Elwood 40

Tri-Central 82, Anderson Prep 54

Girls Basketball

Anderson 72, Lafayette Jeff 35

Randolph Southern 42, Shenandoah 37

--McKnight (S) 18 points

Frankton 55, Madison-Grant 35

--Moore (MG) 10 points, 5 steals

Pendleton Heights 65, Rushville 34

--W. Warfel (PH) 25 points, 6 rebounds

Boys Swimming

Anderson 61, Muncie Central 52

Anderson 67, Kokomo 36

Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 354, Wabash 209, Tippecanoe Valley 200, Heritage Christian 115, Manchester 75, Elwood 70, Frankton 35, Lapel 26, Blackhawk Christian 14

Girls Swimming

Muncie Central 75, Anderson 37

Kokomo 57, Anderson 46

Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 397, Manchester 239, Heritage Christian 196, Tippecanoe Valley 162, Wabash 96, Elwood 65, Lapel 49, Northfield 22, Blackhawk Christian 21

Wrestling

Central Indiana Conference Tournament (at Elwood)

--Frankton 60, Elwood 21

--Oak Hill 63, Alexandria 16

--Madison-Grant 57, Eastbrook 24

--Madison-Grant 63, Elwood 18

--Frankton 63, Alexandria 18

--Frankton 39, Madison-Grant 36

--Frankton 66, Blackford 16

--Eastbrook 45, Elwood 24

--Mississinewa 66, Alexandria 18

--Oak Hill 48, Madison-Grant 30

--Frankton 66, Blackford 16

Tri Super Duals

--Daleville 36, Cambridge City Lincoln 18

--Northeastern 42, Daleville 29

--Daleville 42, Knightstown 18

--Tri 36, Daleville 33

--Daleville 42, Rushville 30

Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at New Castle)--Greenfield-Central 226.5, Delta 208.5, Yorktown 158, New Castle 157.5, Mt. Vernon 149.5, New Palestine 135, Shelbyville 105.5, Pendleton Heights 79

North Central Conference Championship (at Richmond)--Harrison 236, McCutcheon 233, Kokomo 173, Lafayette Jeff 127, Muncie Central 107, Anderson 91, Marion 84, Arsenal Tech 58, Richmond 58, Logansport 52

