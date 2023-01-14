Men's Basketball
Transylvania 87, Anderson University 84
--Ivanyo (AU) 24 points, 7 rebounds
Women's Basketball
Transylvania 89, Anderson University 63
--Dellinger (AU) 11 points, 4 rebounds
Boys Basketball
Shelbyville 58, Pendleton Heights 55
--Mozingo (PH) 13 points
Liberty Christian 63, Muncie Burris 52
--Anderson (LC) 22 points
Anderson 71, Hamilton Southeastern 66
--Carson (A) 22 points, 4 assists
Sheridan 50, Elwood 40
Tri-Central 82, Anderson Prep 54
Girls Basketball
Anderson 72, Lafayette Jeff 35
Randolph Southern 42, Shenandoah 37
--McKnight (S) 18 points
Frankton 55, Madison-Grant 35
--Moore (MG) 10 points, 5 steals
Pendleton Heights 65, Rushville 34
--W. Warfel (PH) 25 points, 6 rebounds
Boys Swimming
Anderson 61, Muncie Central 52
Anderson 67, Kokomo 36
Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 354, Wabash 209, Tippecanoe Valley 200, Heritage Christian 115, Manchester 75, Elwood 70, Frankton 35, Lapel 26, Blackhawk Christian 14
Girls Swimming
Muncie Central 75, Anderson 37
Kokomo 57, Anderson 46
Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 397, Manchester 239, Heritage Christian 196, Tippecanoe Valley 162, Wabash 96, Elwood 65, Lapel 49, Northfield 22, Blackhawk Christian 21
Wrestling
Central Indiana Conference Tournament (at Elwood)
--Frankton 60, Elwood 21
--Oak Hill 63, Alexandria 16
--Madison-Grant 57, Eastbrook 24
--Madison-Grant 63, Elwood 18
--Frankton 63, Alexandria 18
--Frankton 39, Madison-Grant 36
--Frankton 66, Blackford 16
--Eastbrook 45, Elwood 24
--Mississinewa 66, Alexandria 18
--Oak Hill 48, Madison-Grant 30
--Frankton 66, Blackford 16
Tri Super Duals
--Daleville 36, Cambridge City Lincoln 18
--Northeastern 42, Daleville 29
--Daleville 42, Knightstown 18
--Tri 36, Daleville 33
--Daleville 42, Rushville 30
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at New Castle)--Greenfield-Central 226.5, Delta 208.5, Yorktown 158, New Castle 157.5, Mt. Vernon 149.5, New Palestine 135, Shelbyville 105.5, Pendleton Heights 79
North Central Conference Championship (at Richmond)--Harrison 236, McCutcheon 233, Kokomo 173, Lafayette Jeff 127, Muncie Central 107, Anderson 91, Marion 84, Arsenal Tech 58, Richmond 58, Logansport 52