Boys Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Mt. Vernon 52, Wapahani 72, Greenfield-Central 89, Pendleton Heights 93, Yorktown 182, Monroe Central 189, Cowan 204, Blue River Valley 206, New Palestine 206, Lapel 300, Lincoln 303, Winchester 308, New Castle 331, Shenandoah 363
--C.Smith (Lapel) 3rd
--Blake (PHHS) 8th
--H.Smith (Frankton) 11th
--King (Anderson) 30th
Boys Soccer
(Tue) Yorktown 7, Anderson 1
Boys Tennis
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 4, Muncie Burris 1
--1S Behrman (MB) def Bowers (PH) 6-2, 6-2
--2S Perny (PH) def Martin (MB) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
--3S Ritchey (PH) def Kim (MB) 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 4-2 (ret.)
--1D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Slater/Shin (MB) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Caldwell/Elizondo (PH) def Fang/Villaluz (MB) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Mt. Vernon 53, Yorktown 87, Pendleton Heights 94, New Castle 99, Monroe Central 116, New Palestine 136, Blue River Valley 171, Wapahani 173, Winchester 233, Cowan 255, Warren Central 314, Shenandoah 352
--Walker (PH) 5th
--Combs (Lapel) 18th
Girls Golf
Frankton 170, Shenandoah 199
--Wenger (F) 39 Medalist
--Flynn (S) 47
Elwood 158, Madison-Grant 168
--Laub (E) 48 Medalist
Pendleton Heights 204, Yorktown 222
--Lawrence (PH) 50
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament (First Round)
Madison-Grant 5, Alexandria 0
Lapel 5, Anderson 0
Pendleton Heights 5, Elwood 0
Volleyball
(Tue) New Castle 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-9)
Alexandria 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-16)
Madison-Grant 3, Taylor 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-16)
--Wilson (MG) 12 kills, 5 aces